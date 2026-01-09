Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday night.
Los Blancos booked their spot in the showpiece event courtesy of a 2-1 success over Atletico Madrid in the competition's second semi-final.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)
Mbappe has missed Real Madrid's last two matches with a knee injury, but the France international will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday with a view to being involved in the final.
Rodrygo
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)
Rodrygo will need to be assessed ahead of the final, with the forward taking a heavy knock in the latter stages of the clash with Atletico.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)
Rudiger has emerged as a major doubt for the game with Barcelona, having experienced discomfort in his left knee during the semi-final with Atletico.
Raul Asencio
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)
Asencio was replaced in the 69th minute of the match alongside Rudiger after signalling that he could not continue, and a thigh problem could rule the defender out of the final.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.
Brahim Diaz
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.