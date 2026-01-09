Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 09:27 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 09:29

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday night.

Los Blancos booked their spot in the showpiece event courtesy of a 2-1 success over Atletico Madrid in the competition's second semi-final.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semi-finals of the tournament.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)

Mbappe has missed Real Madrid's last two matches with a knee injury, but the France international will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday with a view to being involved in the final.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)

Rodrygo will need to be assessed ahead of the final, with the forward taking a heavy knock in the latter stages of the clash with Atletico.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)

Rudiger has emerged as a major doubt for the game with Barcelona, having experienced discomfort in his left knee during the semi-final with Atletico.

Raul Asencio

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Barcelona)

Asencio was replaced in the 69th minute of the match alongside Rudiger after signalling that he could not continue, and a thigh problem could rule the defender out of the final.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.