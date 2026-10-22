Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Barcelona: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the latest instalment of El Clasico on Sunday.

Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table on 21 points, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have been note-perfect in Spain's top flight this term.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Barcelona, who have posted nine wins from nine games in the league this term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Vinicius will not be able to play in La Liga until after the November international break, having been handed a four-game domestic suspension following his red card against Villarreal on October 10.