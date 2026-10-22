Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Barcelona: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the latest instalment of El Clasico on Sunday.
Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table on 21 points, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have been note-perfect in Spain's top flight this term.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Barcelona, who have posted nine wins from nine games in the league this term.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Vinicius Junior
Status: Out
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Celta Vigo)
Vinicius will not be able to play in La Liga until after the November international break, having been handed a four-game domestic suspension following his red card against Villarreal on October 10.