Galatasaray vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Barcelona will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side beat Feyenoord 5-1 in their European opener last month, while Galatasaray suffered a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Galatasaray vs. Barcelona kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Galatasaray vs. Barcelona being played?

The Champions League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona will be played at the Turkish outfit's home ground of Rams Park.

The last clash between Galatasaray and Barcelona at Rams Park came in the last-16 stage of the 2021-22 Europa League, with the La Liga club recording a 2-1 victory to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

How to watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 8.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Galatasaray and Barcelona?

Barcelona have been note perfect this season, winning each of their opening nine matches of the campaign in all competitions, including their European opener with Feyenoord.

Flick's team are flying, and they will be the favourites to beat a Galatasaray side that suffered a 3-1 loss to Portuguese side Sporting in their first European match of the season.

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, while Galatasaray recorded a 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa on October 9.

Galatasaray have only won one of their 10 matches against Barcelona throughout history, which was a 2-1 home success in the group stage of the 1994-95 Champions League.

> Our full preview of Galatasaray vs. Barcelona can be viewed here