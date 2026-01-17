Team News: Aston Villa vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 16:30

Aiming for a tremendous 12th straight home win across all tournaments - a feat they have not achieved in a single season since 1972 - Aston Villa welcome Everton to Villa Park in Sunday's Premier League scrap.

The two sides endured mixed FA Cup third-round fortunes at the weekend, as the Lions overcame Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 while the Toffees lost to Sunderland on penalties, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both outfits.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (muscle), Alysson (unspecified)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; Buendia, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

EVERTON

Out: Michael Keane (suspended), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Tim Iroegbunam (groin), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner, Rohl; McNeil, Barry, Grealish