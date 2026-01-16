Aston Villa transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder on Villans' radar

By Axel Clody | 16 Jan 2026 08:05

With two weeks remaining in this January transfer window, Aston Villa are reportedly about to make a move for a Real Madrid player.

Last season, Aston Villa narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, a disappointment for Unai Emery that the Spanish manager is determined to put right.

The Villans currently sit in third place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal but crucially ten points ahead of fifth-placed Brentford.

Unai Emery wants to prise Ceballos from Real Madrid

© Imago

The English club want to strengthen during this January window and initially, Conor Gallagher was considered a priority target, but Tottenham won the tug-of-war.

Aston Villa will therefore turn to another profile, this time with less competition. According to TalkSPORT, the Birmingham hierarchy are working on a transfer for Dani Ceballos.

The Real Madrid midfielder nearly joined OM last summer but ultimately stayed in Spain, with the desire to establish himself. But frozen out by competition, he could decide to return to the Premier League.

Ceballos already played under Unai Emery

© Imago

Dani Ceballos already knows the English top flight well, having been loaned for two seasons to Arsenal from 2019 to 2021. He notably played under a certain Unai Emery, now Aston Villa's boss.

The Spanish manager has never hidden his admiration for the 29-year-old, considering him very versatile and above all, capable of adapting to any playing system.

Under contract until June 2027 with Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos is valued at €8m (£7m). Last summer, the Spanish club demanded slightly more (€10m/£8.8m).

However, a departure this winter seems unlikely, especially due to the unstable sporting situation in Madrid, while Saudi Arabia are also trying to tempt the Spaniard.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.