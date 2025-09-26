Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

© Imago

Barcelona will be aiming to post their fifth straight win in all competitions when they host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Catalan outfit will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Real Oviedo, which moved them to within two points of leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

Hansi Flick's side have won five and drawn one of their opening six matches of the campaign to collect 16 points, and they will be bidding to put another three points on the board this weekend.

As for Real Sociedad, a disappointing start to the season has seen them pick up only five points from six matches, which has left them down in 16th spot ahead of the next set of fixtures in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and has a look at the past meetings between the two sides ahead of their encounter on Sunday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 196

Real Sociedad wins: 38

Draws: 42

Barcelona wins: 116

These two teams have locked horns on 196 occasions throughout history, and it is Barcelona that lead the overall head-to-head, having recorded 116 wins to Real Sociedad's 38, while there have also been 42 draws.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, having scored 18 times against Real Sociedad during his time with Barcelona.

Barcelona have scored 405 goals in their 196 games with Real Sociedad, conceding 197, while they have been dominant in this fixture of late, winning 11 of their last 13 meetings in all competitions.

The Catalan giants were victorious in both La Liga matches during the 2023-24 campaign, including a 1-0 success at Anoeta Stadium, but Real Sociedad managed to record a famous win in their last meeting at Anoeta in November 2024.

Real Sociedad had not beaten Barcelona on home soil since April 2016 entering the contest, but Sheraldo Becker scored the only goal of the match to secure a 1-0 victory for the Basque outfit in the La Liga affair.

Barcelona gained revenge in the reverse fixture in March 2025, though, running out 4-0 winners at their temporary home.

In La Liga, Barcelona have triumphed in 90 of their previous 156 matches, suffering 34 defeats in the process, while the points have been shared on 32 occasions. There has not actually been a draw in the league between these two sides since December 2019, with each of their last 11 contests in Spain's top flight producing a winner.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 02, 2025: Barcelona 4-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Nov 10, 2024: Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 13, 2024: Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Nov 04, 2023: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 20, 2023: Barcelona 1-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Jan 25, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Aug 21, 2022: Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 21, 2022: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 15, 2021: Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 21, 2021: Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 13, 2021: Real Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Dec 16, 2020: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 07, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Dec 14, 2019: Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 20, 2019: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 15, 2018: Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 20, 2018: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Jan 14, 2018: Real Sociedad 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 15, 2017: Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Jan 26, 2017: Barcelona 5-2 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 19, 2017: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Mar 02, 2025: Barcelona 4-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Nov 10, 2024: Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 13, 2024: Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Nov 04, 2023: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 20, 2023: Barcelona 1-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Aug 21, 2022: Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 21, 2022: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 15, 2021: Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 21, 2021: Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 16, 2020: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 07, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

No Data Analysis info