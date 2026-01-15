Aston Villa vs. Everton: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 07:45 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 07:48

Aston Villa will be looking to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive when they do battle with Everton in their latest top-flight fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since September when they played out a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Everton kickoff?

Aston Villa vs. Everton will kick off at 16:40 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of two taking place on the same day, with Wolves versus Newcastle scheduled a few hours earlier.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Everton being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Aston Villa’s home stadium Villa Park which holds a capacity of 42,640 spectators.

Villa have won each of their last four home league meetings with the Toffees, including a 3-2 victory in September 2024 when they came from two goals down to claim maximum points.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

Aston Villa vs. Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Aston Villa and Everton.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Aston Villa vs. Everton will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Everton?

Aston Villa will be hoping to reignite their unlikely Premier League title push after dropping five points across their last three top-flight games, playing out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

Sitting third in the table and six points behind leaders Arsenal, Unai Emery’s side did return to winning ways in the FA Cup last weekend, beating Tottenham 2-1 in the third round.

Villa have also lost just one of their last 14 meetings in all competitions against Everton, who were eliminated from the FA Cup last weekend after losing on penalties to Sunderland.

David Moyes’s men have suffered a dip in form, as they have won just one of their seven matches across all tournaments, and although they sit 12th in the Premier League table, they are only four points behind Brentford in fifth spot, so a European push is certainly not out of the question.