Bournemouth transfer news: Why Brazilian gem Rayan could be a perfect fit for the Cherries?

Bournemouth reach an agreement with the striker and made a €35m offer to Vasco da Gama.

The 20 goals that Rayan racked up in 57 matches for Vasco in 2025 have attracted Premier League attention. Bournemouth have submitted a €35m (£30m) proposal to the Brazilian club in an attempt to sign the forward.

According to Globo Esporte, the English club have even already reached an agreement with Rayan's entourage regarding monthly wages and signing-on fees. The Cherries' coffers are full following the recent sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City for £65m.

"Just" need to agree with Vasco

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Having reached an agreement with the player, Bournemouth are now awaiting a response from Vasco da Gama to their proposal. The Rio de Janeiro club have already rejected an offer for Rayan from Zenit, Russia, worth €31m (£27.2m).

Vasco's asking price at the time was €50m (£43.9m) to release the forward to the Russian club. According to Globo Esporte, Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest in signing the youngster but have not yet submitted an actual offer.

Vasco feel protected against the attention from European clubs for Rayan, thanks to his recent contract renewal, which set a release clause of around €85m, as well as a significant salary increase for the forward, in line with his importance to the team.

Another factor that could affect the negotiations is the division of economic rights and, therefore, the total sale values that will go to each party.

Still dependent on Vasco's approval, Rayan's transfer to Bournemouth could represent a "perfect" match between player and club.

Why Rayan at Bournemouth could be a perfect match

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In recent seasons, Bournemouth have become a reference point for developing young stars who dream of making the leap to Europe's top tier. With the support of manager Andoni Iraola, names such as Dominic Solanke, Ilya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez were given a run of games to develop as starters and, after successful seasons, joined Tottenham, PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.

The most recent example of the Cherries' successful formula is Antoine Semenyo, who went on a scoring spree at the Vitality Stadium and secured a transfer to Manchester City in January for £65m.

And the Ghanaian forward could serve as an example for Rayan himself. After an adaptation process to the Premier League, Semenyo became one of Bournemouth's attacking references, improving his dribbling, pace and finishing.

At Vasco, the Brazilian emerged as one of the biggest talents of his generation, combining physical presence with technical quality and tactical awareness. With minutes to enhance his main attributes at the Cherries, Rayan could be the next success story in England.

A transfer to a club on a lower tier in Europe could also help the Vasco gem avoid the "Endrick effect" at Real Madrid. Without getting minutes at Los Blancos, the Brazilian lost his place in the national team and decided to move to Lyon to get more playing time.