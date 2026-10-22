Aston Villa injury, suspension news and return dates for Man City clash: Manzambi, Ruggeri, Wan Bissaka latest

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they welcome leaders Manchester City to Villa Park.
Unai Emery’s men beat Viking FK 3-1 on home soil on Wednesday night to preserve their 100% record in the League Phase of the Champions League.
Villa have also picked up seven of their eight Premier League points across their last three matches and have climbed to 12th in the table.
The Midlands club will not be at full strength for the visit of Man City, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Enzo Maresca’s side.
Amadou Onana
© Iconsport / Belga
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.
Matteo Ruggeri
© Imago / News Images
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Matteo Ruggeri is facing 'more than one month' on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: November 16 (vs. Sunderland)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced off with a hamstring injury in Villa's 1-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend. Emery has since revealed that the full-back is facing three to four weeks on the sidelines.
Johan Manzambi
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Man City)
Johan Manzambi missed the midweek win over Viking FK with a "small injury", but there is hope that the summer signing can recover in time to face Man City.
Modou Keba Cisse
© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Man City)
Twenty-one-year-old defender Modou Keba Cisse has returned to team training and could be named in the matchday squad this weekend, pending a late fitness test.
ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST
Aston Villa have no players suspended for this match.