Aston Villa injury, suspension news and return dates for Man City clash: Manzambi, Ruggeri, Wan Bissaka latest

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they welcome leaders Manchester City to Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s men beat Viking FK 3-1 on home soil on Wednesday night to preserve their 100% record in the League Phase of the Champions League.

Villa have also picked up seven of their eight Premier League points across their last three matches and have climbed to 12th in the table.

The Midlands club will not be at full strength for the visit of Man City, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Enzo Maresca’s side.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Matteo Ruggeri is facing 'more than one month' on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 16 (vs. Sunderland)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced off with a hamstring injury in Villa's 1-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend. Emery has since revealed that the full-back is facing three to four weeks on the sidelines.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Man City)

Johan Manzambi missed the midweek win over Viking FK with a "small injury", but there is hope that the summer signing can recover in time to face Man City.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Man City)

Twenty-one-year-old defender Modou Keba Cisse has returned to team training and could be named in the matchday squad this weekend, pending a late fitness test.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no players suspended for this match.