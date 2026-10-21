Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Nico O'Reilly latest

Manchester City will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash away to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.
Enzo Maresca's side are currently top of the Premier League table, boasting 21 points from their opening seven matches of the campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the Man City injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Villa, who are 12th in the division on eight points.
Erling Haaland
Status: Minor doubt
Type of issue: Knock
Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Aston Villa)
Haaland was rested against AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday due to a knock, but he was still named on the bench and is set to return against Villa.
Antoine Semenyo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Semenyo is set to be on the sidelines until the end of December due to a knee injury.
Nico O’Reilly
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Aston Villa)
Man City need to make a check on the fitness of O'Reilly, who was absent against AEK Athens in the Champions League due to a back injury.
Mateo Kovacic
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Aston Villa)
Kovacic was taken off against Ipswich Town in the league last time out due to a knock, and he missed out against AEK Athens, so a spot in the squad here is in doubt.
Matheus Nunes
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Aston Villa)
Nunes needs to be assessed ahead of the contest with Villa, having been forced off against Ipswich in the Premier League last weekend due to a knock.
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man City have no players banned for this match.