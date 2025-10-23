Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche responds to speculation linking him with a transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche has admitted that he was 'flattered' by reports linking him with a move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old was allegedly discussed internally at Spurs and featured on the club’s shortlist of targets before they opted to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for around £52m.

Akliouche has also been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City and Manchester United since developing into an important first-team player for Monaco.

The 2024 Olympic silver medallist with France worked his way through Monaco's youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2021, and he has since made over 100 first-team appearances in all competitions, recording 18 goals and 18 assists.

Monaco have experienced a shaky start to the new campaign, with manager Adi Hutter sacked and replaced by Sebastien Pocognoli, but Akliouche has still contributed with two goals and one assist in seven Ligue 1 fixtures.

Primarily a right-winger who can also operate in central attacking positions, Akliouche expressed his desire to stay at Monaco earlier this summer, saying: "I am under contract at Monaco and I hope that I will be here next season, why not?”

Spurs target Akliouche refuses to rule out future Premier League move

Akliouche’s comments came after Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro acknowledged that interested suitors may find it challenging to prise the highly-rated attacker away from the French outfit, even if "clubs are interested" in his services.

However, Akliouche has since revealed that while he is content at current club Monaco, he would be open to a future transfer to the Premier League.

Akliouche was asked by reporters about speculation over a move to Tottenham before playing the full 90 minutes against Thomas Frank's side in a goalless draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The attacker said: "I thought it was very flattering to have these kind of stories and links, but I'm a Monaco player and I'm playing against Spurs, so I will give my best.

"In terms of playing in the Premier League, why not? We will see in the future, but [against Spurs] I will give my all."

It has previously been suggested that Monaco value Akliouche, who is under contract until the summer of 2028, at around £70m (£59m).