Arsenal transfer news: Charles Watts delivers Ethan Nwaneri verdict for January loan exit

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 14:31

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is the one Gunners player who could potentially depart on loan in January, in the eyes of Gunners expert Charles Watts.

The Premier League's youngest-ever player was once again omitted from the squad for Saturday's 3-2 win over Bournemouth, a consequence of the embarrassment of riches Mikel Arteta has in attack and midfield.

After breaking into the team on the right wing last season, Nwaneri is seen as a central player moving forward, but Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze are competing for minutes in the number 10 position.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Merino are also above Nwaneri in the attacking pecking order, and the latter is still waiting for his first Premier League start of the season.

Asked by Sports Mole about possible exits for the likes of Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Trossard and Martinelli in January, Watts name-checked the former as the only player who could possibly move on, although he would not see the sense in such an agreement.

Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal's one possible exit in January window

“All those names you just mentioned, they're all playing," Watts said. "They're all key parts. Even Lewis-Skelly is getting minutes. How could you possibly let them go?

"You’re competing on all four fronts, I just don't see it. Unless they've got a replacement lined up to come in straight away, but even then you're going to have to have the bedding in period.

“You'd be letting a player go who's absolutely up to speed, knows the system – you’d be almost weakening yourself. It doesn't make any sense to me. But Ethan, he's so struggling for minutes.

"If there was a really good move for him that made a lot of sense development-wise, maybe. But even that, I don't really want to see happen at all. I just don't see any real positive in weakening the squad in any position, given what Arsenal are going for and how tight things are.”

Arsenal's recent victims Bournemouth are said to be one of a few clubs interested in a loan move for Nwaneri, who signed a new Gunners contract until 2030 back in the summer.

However, Arteta has suggested that the 2007-born product will be staying at the club for the remainder of the campaign, as his presence could come in handy if the Gunners suffer an attacking injury crisis.

Should Arsenal keep or loan Ethan Nwaneri?

© Imago

Whenever Arsenal win a game in 2025-26 - whether it be an unconvincing one-goal success or dominant victory - reference is always made to the Gunners' significant squad depth, and rightly so.

Competition for places does not only lead to adequate cover for injuries, it also spurs every player on to perform at their absolute best in training, but Nwaneri's inexperience will work against him no matter how hard he works.

The 18-year-old should get opportunities as the hectic schedule continues in the second half of the season, but there is no question that he would walk into other teams in the country, be it bottom-half Premier League clubs or EFL teams.

A World Cup call-up is surely out of the question for Nwaneri regardless, but in order to avoid six months of disillusionment, a temporary exit may not be the worst course of action.