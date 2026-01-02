Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta drops hint over Ethan Nwaneri future amid winter speculation

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 13:36

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has hinted that Ethan Nwaneri will not be leaving the Emirates Stadium in January.

Still just 18 years of age, Nwaneri remains one of the most highly-regarded prospects in English football.

However, the England Under-21 international has not accumulated as much game time as expected this season, making just three starts and eight substitute outings in all competitions.

Playing just 19 minutes - against Club Brugge in the Champions League - since the start of December appeared to indicate that a short-term exit was a possibility.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Bournemouth, Arteta suggested that was not the case.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arteta provides Nwaneri update

When addressing the topic of potential exits, the Spaniard told reporters: "Every player is very important, every player has a role.

"That role can change throughout the season for different reasons, and everybody has to be ready to play."

He added: "And the thing is that you don't know if you're going to be a finisher, a starter, or sometimes you have to come in because a player gets injured in the warm-up. So that's how ready you have to be.

"And again, as I said, it's a joy because the players are really committed, really willing to participate in whatever role they have on the day. And that's what we need."

© Imago

Can Nwaneri expect more Arsenal chances?

Starting with the trip to the Vitality Stadium this weekend, Arsenal play nine times during the first month of 2026.

Included on the schedule is an FA Cup tie at Portsmouth and Champions League fixture against Kairat Almaty at the Emirates Stadium.

Those two fixtures represent Nwaneri's best opportunities of a rare start, particularly when fixtures against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United mean that some key personnel could be rested.

In sharp contrast to last season where he accumulated 1,378 minutes of game time, Nwaneri is only up to 446 minutes during 2025-26.