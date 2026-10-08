Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta told €100m is 'not enough' to sign striker target

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan forward Francesco Pio Esposito.

The Gunners are currently preparing to return to Premier League action with a trip to Leeds United on Saturday.

Having drawn a blank in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion and with Kai Havertz expected to be unavailable through injury, there will be extra scrutiny on the Arsenal attack.

A report earlier this week suggested that Inter star Esposito had emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta.

However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, there appears little chance of a deal being negotiated in the short term.

© Imago / Buzzi

Inter set Esposito stance to fend off Arsenal?

The report claims that Arsenal have already learned that an offer of €100m (£84.75m) would not be enough to sign the Italy international.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is said to have taken that stance, which is strengthened by Pio Espositio's contract.

Fresh terms were penned as recently as September, keeping the 21-year-old tied to Inter until 2032.

Not only has he contributed two goals and one assist from five Serie A outings in 2026-27, he has just produced the same return over four UEFA Nations League matches for Italy.

Therefore, everything points to a long-term stay at Inter, unless Arsenal are prepared to go close to breaking their £100m transfer record.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal to move on from Esposito?

Arteta and Arsenal chiefs may quickly form the opinion that Pio Esposito will not be moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Having come through the academy to earn star status at San Siro, the 13-cap Italy international is settled.

The aim for Arsenal will now be on identifying an alternative, particularly when Arteta appears unconvinced over Viktor Gyokeres.