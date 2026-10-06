Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'muscling in' on race to sign £50m solution to key problem position

Arsenal have joined the race for AS Roma wing-back Wesley Franca, with the Gunners now battling Manchester United and Newcastle United for the highly-rated Brazilian.

The 23-year-old has seen his valuation double since joining Roma and has established himself as an important player under Gian Piero Gasperini.

However, the Gunners' interest raises an obvious question over whether Wesley's wing-back qualities would translate into the more traditional full-back role required at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal join race to sign Wesley Franca

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Arsenal have emerged as the latest Premier League club to show an interest in Wesley, who has also attracted attention from rivals, according to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness).

Roma paid around €30m (£26m) to sign the Brazil international in 2025, but his impressive development under Gasperini has seen his valuation rise to approximately €60m (£50m).

Wesley initially operated on the right but has since become an important left wing-back for Roma, showcasing his ability to carry the ball forward, stretch opposition defences and cut inside.

Manchester City previously monitored the defender, while Chelsea also tried to sign him in 2025 before Wesley opted to move to Rome.

Arsenal, United and Newcastle could now reignite that Premier League interest, although Roma are in a strong negotiating position and have no need to sell cheaply.

Do Arsenal need a new right-back?

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There is certainly a case for Arsenal strengthening at right-back.

Injuries have become a recurring problem for both Jurrien Timber and Ben White, leaving Mikel Arteta needing greater reliability and depth in the position.

Wesley's athleticism and attacking qualities would make him an intriguing option, particularly in a system that allows full-backs to push forward and contribute in possession.

The biggest concern, however, is whether he is actually best suited to playing as a conventional full-back. His recent success has come as a wing-back, and asking him to adapt could come with risks.

At £50m, Arsenal would therefore need to be certain Wesley can solve their right-back problem rather than simply become another versatile player without a clearly defined role.