Team News: Arsenal vs. Man Utd injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Arsenal vs. Man Utd injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
Another heated rivalry will be renewed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, when Arsenal host Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League battle.

The Gunners overcame Inter Milan 3-1 in Champions League action in midweek, three days after the Red Devils' 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. MAN UTD

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

MAN UTD

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Joshua Zirkzee (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

