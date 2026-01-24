Team News: Arsenal vs. Man Utd injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 16:30

Another heated rivalry will be renewed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, when Arsenal host Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League battle.

The Gunners overcame Inter Milan 3-1 in Champions League action in midweek, three days after the Red Devils' 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

MAN UTD

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Joshua Zirkzee (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo