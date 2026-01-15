Arsenal lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli calls

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 15:03 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 15:09

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has some intriguing attacking dilemmas to solve for Saturday's Premier League battle with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Gunners head north on the back of a 3-2 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, thanks in no small part to a goal and assist for Viktor Gyokeres.

Prior to the Swede's man-of-the-match-worthy display at Stamford Bridge, Gunners fans may have cried out for Gabriel Jesus to start, but Gyokeres will surely now hold his place at the tip of Arteta's attack.

The Scandinavian and Bukayo Saka are shoo-ins for the visitors this weekend, but after being rewarded for his FA Cup hat-trick with a demotion to the bench in midweek, Gabriel Martinelli is pushing to displace Leandro Trossard on the left.

Arteta should not consider any alterations to the settled midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, though, especially as he can afford to rotate slightly against Inter Milan in the Champions League next week.

As a result, the Spaniard should also stick with an unaltered backline, featuring Ben White at right-back, Jurrien Timber at left-back and the steadfast Gabriel Magalhaes-William Saliba partnership.

David Raya will step in for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, however, while Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) are all out.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

