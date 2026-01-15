Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sean Dyche confirms triple boost

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 15:02 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 15:03

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has confirmed a triple selection boost for his side ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal at the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees return home on the back of a demoralising FA Cup exit to Wrexham on penalties, but they should now be boosted by the return of Ryan Yates to the matchday squad, as the midfielder is back in full training after a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are back in Nottinghamshire after representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Chris Wood and John Victor remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Forest also cannot call on Oleksandr Zinchenko - who is ineligible to face his parent club - but the Ukrainian is surplus to requirements anyway and could even return to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Instead, Neco Williams should occupy his usual left-back role in a familiar backline alongside Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Ola Aina, who will protect reinstated goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Neither Yates nor Sangare are likely to be considered for starts just yet, so Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez should reprise their midfield partnership, behind a recognisable frontline of Igor Jesus, Omari Hutchinson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Hutchinson was on the books at Arsenal's Hale End academy before defecting to Chelsea, while Gibbs-White needs just one more goal or assist to reach 50 direct involvements in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

