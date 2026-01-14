Premier League Gameweek 22
Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Nottingham Forest: Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera

Calafiori, Hincapie latest: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Forest
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Needing just the one point to reach a half-century in the 2025-26 Premier League, Arsenal make the trek to the City Ground for Saturday evening's date with Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's men were arguably fortunate to claim a point from a 0-0 draw with Liverpool last week, but that stalemate at least kept them six clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the rankings.

Since that goalless affair, the Gunners have posted two knockout successes on the road, taking down Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup and eking out a 3-2 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Forest, whose FA Cup journey came to a premature end against Wrexham last time out.

Piero Hincapie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Piero Hincapie was a casualty of the draw with Liverpool, coming off with a thigh injury, and there is still no firm update on the severity of his problem.

Regardless, an appearance on Saturday is almost certainly out of the question.

Riccardo Calafiori

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Riccardo Calafiori has missed Arsenal's last six games with a muscular problem, and Arteta has admitted that the Italian will take another few weeks to recover fully.

Cristhian Mosquera

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Likewise, Cristhian Mosquera is unlikely to be back from his ankle injury before the end of the month, although he is "evolving really well" according to his manager.

Max Dowman

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Sixteen-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman suffered his own ankle issue in an Under-21s friendly last month, and the Hale End sensation may not be back until mid-February either.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

Author photo

Written by

