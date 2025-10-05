Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek seven, including Bukayo Saka, Moises Caicedo and Mohammed Kudus.

The destiny of the Premier League title has changed hands ahead of the second international break of the season, as the crown is now Arsenal's to lose thanks to their 2-0 London derby win over West Ham United.

Liverpool could have usurped the Gunners straight away, but the champions' plight continued in a 2-1 loss away to Chelsea, as Arne Slot's men finally lost their grip on top spot.

Tottenham Hotspur and high-flying Bournemouth now find themselves just one point behind the holders, as the former edged out Leeds United 2-1 while the Cherries bested Fulham 3-1 on a wet and windy Friday night.

However, Crystal Palace missed the chance to draw level on points with Liverpool, losing their club-record unbeaten run in a 2-1 defeat to Everton, while Sunderland's fast start also suffered a setback in a 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

The latter's noisy neighbours Manchester City closed out the gameweek with an Erling Haaland-inspired 1-0 success at Brentford, shortly after Newcastle United prolonged Ange Postecoglou's winless start at Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 victory at St James' Park.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Aston Villa survived a scare to claim a 2-1 win over Burnley, but Wolverhampton Wanderers were cruelly denied a first triumph as Brighton & Hove Albion struck late to secure a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

Entering his nomination for the Premier League's Save of the Season competition, Sam Johnstone produced an outrageous reaction stop to deny Georginio Rutter in Wolves' draw with Brighton, where his five saves oh so nearly saw the Old Gold claim victory.

Shifted across to full-back to accommodate two colossal central defenders, Marcos Senesi excelled with and without the ball in Bournemouth's success vs. Fulham, making five clearances and two blocks while registering seven long passes.

Perhaps THE cornerstone of this current Everton team, James Tarkowski played a big part in snapping Crystal Palace's record unbeaten run, winning seven of his nine aerial duels, putting in three blocks and making one clearance off the line at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.



The short corner pays off for Brighton and Jan Paul van Hecke finds the leveller against Wolves! ? pic.twitter.com/wN49CvSWZm

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

Also dominating off the ground at Molineux, Jan Paul van Hecke came up with the crucial aerial contribution to rescue a late point for Brighton at Wolves, where he also lost just one of his five ground duels and succeeding with six of his nine long-pass attempts.

While Estevao got the glory with Chelsea's late goal against Liverpool, take nothing away from Marc Cucurella's inch-perfect ball across the six-yard box for the decisive assist, and the Spaniard also won all five of his ground duels in the English capital.

Right midfield: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Two-hundred Premier League games, 100 Premier League goal contributions, Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka achieved two marvellous milestones with his clinical penalty in the win over West Ham, where he also won three fouls and created two chances.

Central midfield: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

A penny for Postecoglou's thoughts as Bruno Guimaraes ran the midfield show in Newcastle's success over Forest, where the Brazilian curled in a wonderful opener before winning the penalty for Nick Woltemade to crash in - one of five fouls he drew on the day.

Central midfield: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)



STAMFORD BRIDGE HAS ERUPTED!! ? pic.twitter.com/EkbagdV0qh

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2025

Liverpool may not have missed Moises Caicedo last season, but how the Reds could do with their former £115m target now, and the Ecuadorian showed the Merseyside faithful what they are missing out on with a 20-yard rocket and four well-timed tackles in Saturday's main event.

Left midfield: Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham)

The catalyst behind Tottenham's gritty win at Elland Road, Mohammed Kudus slipped in Mathys Tel for the Lilywhites' first of the afternoon, before giving Gabriel Gudmundsson the slip and firing in a low - and pivotal - second for the visitors.



This is CLASS from Antoine Semenyo! ? pic.twitter.com/TAOqu3brC8

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

Making a mockery of defences left, right and centre since the season began, Cherries wing wizard Antoine Semenyo is now on nine direct contributions from just seven games in 2025-26, thanks to a sensational solo goal, a ruthless first-time finish and an assist for Justin Kluivert in the beating of Fulham.

Already outscoring the misfiring Ollie Watkins in this season's top flight, Donyell Malen stole the Villa Park spotlight as Unai Emery's men took down Burnley, sliding his first across goal before a ferocious finish for his first Premier League brace.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-4-2): Johnstone; Senesi, Tarkowski, Van Hecke, Cucurella; Saka, Guimaraes, Caicedo, Kudus; Semenyo, Malen