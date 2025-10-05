Aston Villa get a second win in the Premier League on after beating Burnley 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa picked up their second win of the Premier League season, beating Burnley 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts had to watch visiting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka deny them the opening goal twice in the first half before Donyell Malen's finish across to the left gave the home fans something to cheer about a quarter of an hour into the game.

Malen doubled the lead midway through the second half from a similar position inside the penalty area, taking the ball in his stride before launching past Dubravka.

Lesley Ugochukwu pulled one back from a corner for the Clarets with just over 10 minutes left to play, but Burnley created little in the remaining moments of the match, and the hosts deservedly won.

Aston Villa rise to 13th, and their points tally of nine is five more than Burnley, who enter the international break in 18th place.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It is hard to say that Unai Emery's men are back to their best given the level of opposition they faced on Sunday, but that is now four consecutive wins in all competitions.

The Spanish manager deserved leniency for his extraordinary work at Villa Park, and the feeling amongst his squad heading into the international break will be positive.

Burnley only conceded 16 times in 46 Championship games last season, but they have now conceded 15 in seven Premier League games.

They have been competitive in many matches this season, but of the three promoted teams, Scott Parker's men look the weakest at the moment.

ASTON VILLA VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

18th min: Martin Dubravka (Burnley) save

Pau Torres finds room at the back post from a corner to volley an effort at goal, but Burnley shot-stopper Dubravka is equal to the shot and parries the attempt away.

What a save!

Donyell Malen goal vs. Burnley (25th min, Aston Villa 1-0 Burnley)



Aston Villa SLICE Burnley open and Donyell Malen bags his first of the season! ? pic.twitter.com/YyRKhpDDcX

Boubacar Kamara plays a through ball to Malen, who is forced wider from a central area, but the attacker still manages to cut across goal with his strike to find the left side of the net.

An outstanding pass and an outrageous finish!

Donyell Malen goal vs. Burnley (63rd min, Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley)



Aston Villa are BACK! Donyell Malen doubles his and the Villans' advantage! ? pic.twitter.com/yCmaeMFuqk

Malen receives the ball in a narrow position inside the penalty area on the right, and he takes control of Morgan Rogers's pass before poking an effort into the left side of the net.

He was about to be substituted!

Lesley Ugochukwu goal vs. Aston Villa (78th min, Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley)



Lesley Ugochukwu pulls one back for Burnley! ? pic.twitter.com/6IJhgHdANf

Ugochukwu waits in the centre of the penalty area for a corner delivery, and he takes advantage of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's hesitation, directing his header into the floor and past the shot-stopper.

Game on!

MAN OF THE MATCH - DONYELL MALEN

While Kamara and Rogers both deserve credit for setting up both of Malen's goals, the forward's finishes were outstanding.

The attacker produced the joint most shots (three), created the joint second most chances (two) and completed the joint most dribbles (two) of any player at Villa Park on Sunday.

ASTON VILLA VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 55%-45% Burnley

Shots: Aston Villa 15-5 Burnley

Shots on target: Aston Villa 7-2 Burnley

Corners: Aston Villa 6-4 Burnley

Fouls: Aston Villa 9-15 Burnley

BEST STATS



Lesley Ugochukwu pulls one back for Burnley! ? pic.twitter.com/6IJhgHdANf

WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa's first opponents after the international break are hosts Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, and they will then face Go Ahead Eagles four days later in the Europa League.

Burnley's next clash could be crucial given they will play Leeds United at home on October 18, before they then travel to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 26.

