Premier League Team of the Week: Noni Madueke, Jordan Henderson, Elliot Anderson

The Premier League lost as Manchester City won in gameweek six of the 2026-27 top-flight campaign, the first matchweek since both the lengthy international break and the ground-breaking guilty verdict against the Sky Blues.

Enzo Maresca's men laughed in the face of their charges as they swept aside 10-man Liverpool 3-0, thus maintaining a three-point advantage over champions Arsenal in the Premier League table after the Gunners edged out Leeds United 2-1.

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their position on the podium by overcoming Sunderland 2-0, while Chelsea got back on track in ruthless fashion, putting five past still-winless Bournemouth.

The Cherries remain one of three teams without a success to shout about alongside Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Lilywhites undoubtedly gained one point as opposed to losing two in a 1-1 stalemate with Manchester United.

The gameweek concludes with Coventry City vs. Newcastle United on Monday night, but here, Sports Mole presents the best XI of Premier League players from the weekend, according to the data.

Premier League Team of the Week

Best XI · 4-3-3 Premier League · 06 Oct → 12 Oct 2026 · 9 matches G 8.0 M Gianluigi Donnarumma F 7.5 B F. Kadıoğlu J 7.9 E J. Tarkowski I 7.4 I I. Diop N 7.5 S N. Mukiele E 7.7 M E. Anderson J 8.9 C J. Henderson K 8.9 E K. Dewsbury-Hall Y 7.4 C Y. Jesús J 8.2 C Joao Pedro C 7.5 A N. Madueke

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City)

Rayan Cherki may have stolen the Man City spotlight late on, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was just as influential at the other end against Liverpool, making six saves and nine recoveries in the most controversial of controversial triumphs.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele earned his keep against Brighton with 10 defensive contributions, while also winning seven aerial duels to help keep the scoreline respectable.

Prolonging his former club's winless run, ex-Fulham defender Issa Diop edges out his goalscoring teammate Dara O'Shea thanks to his five clearances, six recoveries and 96% pass accuracy at Portman Road.

Everton boss David Moyes bluntly stated that "very few" of his players performed in the draw with Hull City, but James Tarkowski was an evident exception, making a whopping 17 defensive contributions - including a crucial clearance off the line.

Taking to the right-back role like a duck to water, Ferdi Kadioglu reverts to his preferred left-back slot in our Team of the Week, after making 12 defensive contributions and winning all four of his duels in the win over Sunderland.

Maintland-Niles tees up Dewsbury-Hall and Everton are level! ? https://t.co/APEE5nnZoE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Another Toffees man surely exempt from Moyes's post-match criticism, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delicately tucked away the equaliser at the MKM Stadium before teeing up Thierno Barry to put the visitors in front.

Arsenal sing about getting Declan Rice half price, and Man City fans may soon coin their own Elliot Anderson version, after the England international ran the show at Anfield with one assist and a staggering eight free kicks won.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Enzo Fernandez who?

Writing a new chapter of Chelsea history against Bournemouth, a 36-year-old Jordan Henderson became the oldest Blues player to be involved in three goals in one Premier League game, firing in one long-range stunner and one fabulous free kick either side of setting up Morgan Rogers.

Bruno Guimaraes changed the game, but Noni Madueke nevertheless scored well with both Arteta and the data in Arsenal's win over Leeds, having created four chances, completed five accurate crosses from six attempts and registered a 100% success rate from two dribble attempts.

ST: Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

Not content to let Henderson take all the Stamford Bridge plaudits, Joao Pedro added another two goals to his season total in Chelsea's crushing of Bournemouth, moving him onto an exceptional eight direct involvements from just five top-flight games in 2026-27.

Yéremy Pino makes it 3-1 to Crystal Palace! https://t.co/oqlGx2r7Er — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Helping to ensure Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace return was a dismal one, Yeremy Pino capped off the Eagles scoring with their third in Sunday's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, and the winger was unfortunate not to claim an assist having also fashioned three chances for his teammates.

Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Mukiele, Diop, Tarkowski, Kadioglu; Dewsbury-Hall, Anderson, Henderson; Madueke, Pedro, Pino