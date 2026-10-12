Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe criticised for lacklustre performance in narrow win over Villarreal

Real Madrid managed to return to winning ways in La Liga on Saturday night against Villarreal, with Yan Diomande's 62nd-minute goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

However, it was another untidy performance from Los Blancos, who had Vinicius Junior sent off in the 73rd minute of the contest.

It was a tough match for Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, with the France international struggling to make his mark in the final third of the field.

Mbappe has scored eight goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid this season, but there remain question marks surrounding his true happiness at Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old has faced criticism from the Spanish media following his performance in the clash with the Yellow Submarine at the weekend.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

What did Spanish media say about Kylian Mbappe's performance?

AS were critical of Mbappe's lack of contribution, with the publication saying that there was "little from Kylian" in the narrow Real Madrid success on home soil.

El Desmarque also noted Mbappe's struggles while also mentioning the negative reaction of the crowd towards him, with some unhappy with his recent activities in his recovery from the knee injury that he suffered on international duty with France; his rating from the publication was 4/10.

Marca focused on Real Madrid's attacking struggles as a whole, with the team lacking fluidity, and Mbappe was a big part of that issue.

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

What did Jose Mourinho say about Kylian Mbappe's display?

In short, nothing.

There was no press conference from Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho after the clash with Villarreal, with the Portuguese deciding to not attend, much to the disappointment of the reporters.

It is understood that Mourinho wanted to avoid a touchline ban and did not feel that would happen if he spoke to the media following the Vinicius red card.

Vinicius had been celebrating what looked to be a second Real Madrid goal on the night, but the effort was ruled out after a video review showed that the attacker had pulled Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up, which led to him being sent off.

The Brazil international's punishment will be revealed this week, but he is a major doubt for El Clasico on October 25.