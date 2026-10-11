Arsenal lineup vs. Lille: Predicted XI as Bruno Guimaraes, Viktor Gyokeres decisions made for Champions League clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could make as many as five changes for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash at home to Lille.

The Gunners got back to winning ways in unconvincing fashion over the weekend, coming from behind to sink Premier League rivals Leeds United 2-1 thanks to Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes strikes.

The latter was restricted to another super sub role after a dismal full debut against Brighton & Hove Albion, but the quick turnaround means he is surely in line for a start over Myles Lewis-Skelly at the Emirates.

Likewise, the under-used Martin Zubimendi could threaten Declan Rice's place, as the latter completed the full 90 against Leeds after having to pull out of the England squad with an injury.

Kai Havertz was a surprise starter on Saturday after recovering from his own hamstring problem, but Arteta should now err on the side of caution with the German and draft in Viktor Gyokeres, whose first Champions League game and goal came against Lille for Sporting Lisbon in 2024.

Arteta was full of praise for Noni Madueke on Saturday, despite another scoreless and assist-less game, but a recall for Eberechi Eze is also not beyond the realm of possibility.

Jurrien Timber for Ben White could be the fifth and final change on Arsenal's end, as Riccardo Calafiori should be retained at left-back due to a new Piero Hincapie injury concern.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres