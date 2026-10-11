Arsenal injury news: Worrying Piero Hincapie footage emerges after win over Leeds United

A concerning 17-second video of the aftermath of Piero Hincapie's ankle injury has seemingly emerged.

Arsenal recorded a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

However, the Gunners suffered a major blow after the game, with a report suggesting that Hincapie needed to be 'carried off' after the warm-down.

With Arsenal facing Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night, it immediately cast doubt over the Ecuador international's participation.

As per a video from X account 'Arteta + +', Hincapie is shown struggling to leave the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

Hincapie is injured https://t.co/KuHFOaDDF9 — Arteta ++ (@Artetaplux) October 10, 2026

Arsenal teammate carries Hincapie off Emirates Stadium pitch after ankle injury

The video appears to show backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier offering to carry Hincapie back to the dressing room.

That was seemingly a consequence of Hincapie being unable to walk off the pitch without assistance.

There is yet to be any official update on the severity of the 24-year-old's injury, but he is highly unlikely to be available in the short term.

Hincapie had earlier been introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute against Leeds, while he has only made one start and four substitute outings for Arsenal across all competitions during 2026-27.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Arteta facing issues after Hincapie injury?

If Hincapie is sidelined in the short to medium term, that could create a major issue for Mikel Arteta with regards to Riccardo Calafiori's game time.

Another problem may emerge if Myles Lewis-Skelly is required to deputise at left-back, rather than continue his stint in central midfield.

Despite Arsenal's squad depth, the Leeds game was the first of nine fixtures between October 10 and November 7.