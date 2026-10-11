Arsenal dealt second new injury blow before Lille match after Piero Hincapie ankle problem

Arsenal reportedly suffered a second injury blow ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match with Lille, as Martin Zubimendi sustained a knock in the warm-down after their 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men recovered from an early setback to return to victorious ways in the Premier League at the Emirates, where Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes cancelled out James Justin's opener.

Arsenal's triumph took them level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and they will jump above the Citizens into first place if Enzo Maresca's men lose to Liverpool by four goals or more on Sunday.

However, the Gunners' win was partially overshadowed by a post-match injury to Piero Hincapie, who hurt his ankle during warm-down drills with other Arsenal substitutes.

Footage showed Hincapie being carried off the Emirates pitch by Illan Meslier, but the Ecuadorian is supposedly not the only new fitness concern that Arteta is now having to deal with.

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi suffers 'knock' in Leeds warm-down

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

According to AFCAMDEN on X, midfielder Zubimendi also suffered a "knock" after the full-time whistle, but there are currently no further details on the Spain international's issue.

The same account stated that they "hope" Zubimendi is OK, suggesting that the midfielder has not suffered a massive injury, but fans will remain in the dark until Arteta delivers an update.

Arsenal are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Lille in the Champions League, and Zubimendi had been tipped to start for the Gunners, but his availability has now been plunged into doubt.

The World Cup winner has only played a peripheral role for the Premier League champions so far this season, making just one start in the EFL Cup and appearing off the bench in a further seven games.

Zubimendi was an unused substitute in Saturday's victory over Leeds, and the 27-year-old was given just eight minutes off the bench in Arsenal's opening Champions League win over Napoli in September.

How can Arsenal replace Martin Zubimendi against Lille?

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The form of Myles Lewis-Skelly and signing of Guimaraes have pushed Zubimendi down the Arsenal pecking order, but the Spaniard remains contracted to the Gunners until 2030.

Even if Zubimendi is forced to miss out against Lille, Arteta has other options for change in midfield, where Guimaraes and Mikel Merino could both come into contention for starting roles.

Merino partnered Declan Rice from the first whistle against Napoli, but it would not be a shock if the latter was rested on Tuesday, having played the full 90 against Leeds after withdrawing from the England squad.

A Guimaraes-Merino double pivot is not beyond the realm of possibility, especially as Lewis-Skelly could be required at left-back if Arteta wishes to rest Calafiori amid Hincapie's latest concern.

Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres should also benefit from the short turnaround to start on Tuesday night, but Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and William Saliba (back) remain absent.