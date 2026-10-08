Arteta's ‘create a monster’ Arsenal promise looks prophetic

Mikel Arteta told Arsenal staff that they could "create a monster" on his first day in charge in December 2019. Seven years, an almost completely rebuilt squad and a Premier League title later, the message carries rather more weight.

Arteta has revealed the unusual way in which he introduced himself at Arsenal after leaving Pep Guardiola's Manchester City staff to take his first managerial job.

The Spaniard arrived at a club sitting outside the Premier League's top half, with supporter disconnection and internal uncertainty among the problems he believed needed addressing.

Rather than begin with a conventional presentation, Arteta deliberately created chaos inside one of the largest rooms at Arsenal's training ground, putting computers, laptops and cables on the floor.

He then gathered staff together and explained that the scene represented what he had been told about how people felt working inside the organisation.

They were given two minutes to put everything back in order.

The stunt itself fits neatly alongside the unusual motivational methods Arteta has subsequently become known for, but his message that day is more revealing seven years later.

Arteta's first message was about reconnecting Arsenal

Arteta's point was not really about tidiness.

He wanted every part of Arsenal - from the Kroenke ownership and club employees to the players and supporters - pulling in the same direction.

"If we can connect these things, we can create a monster," Arteta recalled telling those inside the room.

At the time, such ambition would have sounded distant.

Arteta's first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth on Boxing Day 2019, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rescuing a point for an Arsenal side still trying to climb back into the top half.

His early years were far from a straight line towards success.

Arsenal finished eighth in each of his first two campaigns, before their gradual progression led to three consecutive Premier League runners-up finishes.

The breakthrough finally arrived in 2025-26.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to become English champions, finishing seven points ahead of Manchester City, and also reached the Champions League final before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Five months later, Arteta has been rewarded with a new contract running until June 2030.

His record now stands at a win rate of just over 62% across more than 360 matches - the highest of any permanent Arsenal manager.

Yet perhaps the clearest illustration of what has changed is found simply by looking at the team Arteta inherited.

© Iconsport / SPI

Only Saka remains from Arteta's first Arsenal XI

Arteta's starting lineup for that first game against Bournemouth featured Bernd Leno in goal, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka in defence.

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka occupied midfield, while Reiss Nelson, Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang supported Alexandre Lacazette.

Of those 11 players, only Saka remains at Arsenal seven years later.

The England international was still an 18-year-old academy prospect operating at left-back that afternoon. He has since become one of the defining players of Arteta's era.

Around him, Arsenal have been rebuilt virtually from scratch.

David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are among the players who have come to define the new side, while the club's recruitment and wage structure have also undergone major changes.

Arteta has attempted the same reconstruction away from the pitch.

Reconnecting supporters with the club became one of his earliest priorities, eventually leading to changes ranging from the matchday atmosphere at the Emirates to the adoption of North London Forever as an anthem.

Not every one of his methods has been conventional.

Arteta has previously used professional pickpockets to test players' awareness and employed a variety of visual metaphors and psychological exercises to keep his squad engaged.

The office episode, though, came before all of them.

On his first day, before the tactical rebuild, major signings, title challenges or trophies, Arteta framed Arsenal's problem as one of connection and collective responsibility.

Seven years later, Arsenal are Premier League champions, have returned to the Champions League final and have committed themselves to the same manager until 2030.

The "monster" Arteta imagined in December 2019 is no longer merely a motivational line.

His new contract gives him another four years to see how much bigger it can become.