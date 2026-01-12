Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori latest

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jan 2026 12:52

Seeking a second knockout success in a matter of days, Arsenal hit the road to face Chelsea in Wednesday's tantalising EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

The Gunners have dispatched Port Vale, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace to progress to the final four, and they are now just 180 minutes from a Wembley showdown with either Manchester City or Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta's men head across the capital on the back of an emphatic FA Cup success too, coming from behind to see off Portsmouth 4-1 in the third round thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli hat-trick.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Chelsea, who battered Charlton Athletic 5-1 in Liam Rosenior's first game in charge over the weekend.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Chelsea)

Piero Hincapie sustained a muscular injury of unspecified severity against Liverpool last week, and having missed the trip to Portsmouth, the Bayer Leverkusen loanee is a major doubt for the first leg.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Riccardo Calafiori has been dealing with an awkward muscular injury for the past few weeks, and Arteta has already admitted that the clash with Chelsea will likely come too soon for him.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Cristhian Mosquera hurt his ankle against Brentford in early December, and while the Spaniard should return imminently, he should not be at Arteta's disposal for the first leg.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Max Dowman's first senior injury setback came in the shape of an ankle issue in an Under-21s friendly last month, and there is no timeframe on the 16-year-old's return.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.