EFL Cup final: Six key selection dilemmas for Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola ahead of Arsenal vs. Man City

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 23:40

Arsenal and Manchester City will battle it out for the first major trophy of the season when they meet at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side command a nine-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s men at the top of the Premier League table and remain on course to win an unprecedented quadruple after securing safe passage through to the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek, beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate.

The Citizens, meanwhile, are keen to bounce back from their bruising 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 and claim a statement win over the Gunners in their 10th final appearance in the EFL Cup.

Supporters of Arsenal and Man City have already been debating who deserves to start for their respective sides under the famous Wembley arch, with both Arteta and Guardiola tasked with making some big calls over who plays and who misses out.

Here, Sports Mole picks out six potential selection decisions, three from each team, that Arteta and Guardiola will mull over before Sunday’s showpiece event.

Arsenal: Hincapie or Calafiori at left-back?

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Arteta faces a intriguing tactical crossroads on the left side of his defence. In the first half of the season, Riccardo Calafiori was an integral part of the Premier League's meanest defence, with Arsenal keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding just six goals in the 17 top-flight games the Italian started.

However, a muscle injury sustained by Calafiori in December opened the door for summer signing Piero Hincapie, who has established himself as a first-team regular at left-back over the last few months, starting 13 games in all competitions. In comparison, Calafiori has started just four times since the turn of the year.

While Calafiori is often viewed as the superior progressive footballer for games where Arsenal dominate possession, some will argue that Hincapie’s raw speed and defensive tenacity may be better suited to neutralising Man City's wide threats.

Sports Mole’s Verdict: Piero Hincapie starts

Arsenal: Madueke, Trossard or Martinelli out wide?

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While Bukayo Saka is all but certain to start on the right flank - even if he has not been performing at the levels expected in recent months - Arteta faces a true luxury problem on the left wing, with three distinct options vying for just one spot.

Leandro Trossard was given the nod to start and play for 70 minutes in Arsenal’s midweek Champions League win over Leverkusen and produced an outstanding performance in a free-roaming role that allowed him to drift centrally and register more shots than any other player on the pitch.

The Belgian has become a trusted first-team figure for Arteta, starting more than any other Arsenal player on the left flank this season (2 starts), yet the Gunners boss may opt to select a more explosive and direct wideman in Gabriel Martinelli, who scored a crucial equaliser as a substitutes to help Arsenal rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw with Man City back in September.

A start for Noni Madueke also cannot be ruled out. The ex-Chelsea man has made his mark when called upon in recent matches, scoring three goals in his last five starts, and although he has played more as a right-sided winger, he would offer a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack should the left-footer operate on the left.

Sports Mole’s Verdict: Leandro Trossard starts

Arsenal: Gyokeres, Havertz or Jesus up front?

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Arguably the most debated selection headache for Arteta involves who will lead the line at Wembley, with Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and former Man City man Gabriel Jesus all vying for one spot in Arteta’s frontline.

Gyokeres arrived at the Emirates with huge expectations after a remarkable 54-goal season at Sporting Lisbon. The Swede has experienced an inconsistent start to life at Arsenal, but he is the club’s top scorer this term with 16 goals, netting nine of those since the turn of the year.

Jesus and Havertz, meanwhile, have been limited to just seven and five starts respectively since recovering from long-term injuries earlier this season, but they have still been able to produce moments of magic when called upon.

Havertz, known to be a reliable source of goals in knockout scenarios, has history with scoring against Man City in a major cup final, as he netted the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory in the 2021 Champions League final.

Arteta's big call over who begins as the central striker will likely depend on whether he wants a greater physical presence in Gyokeres who can also stretch the defence, control in deeper positions with Havertz, or to exploit one-vs-one situations with Jesus.

Sports Mole’s Verdict: Viktor Gyokeres starts

Man City: Trafford or Donnarumma in goal?

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It will be interesting to see whether Guardiola sticks to his word and names James Trafford in his first XI after stating in February that the “extraordinary” goalkeeper “is going to play” in Sunday's final.

Trafford has had to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma this season, but he has been the starting goalkeeper for Man City in the EFL Cup, keeping three cleans sheets and conceding just two goals across five games en route to the final.

Opting against selecting serial winner Donnarumma - a commanding 6ft 5in presence known to be a big-game player and arguably the best shot-stopper in the world - is a bold call, but one that Guardiola is likely to make.

Sports Mole’s Verdict: James Trafford starts

Man City: O'Reilly in midfield or at left-back?

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Pep Guardiola faces a unique tactical puzzle regarding versatile starlet Nico O'Reilly, who has established himself as one of Man City’s most influential players in recent months and one of their most adaptable assets this season.

The 20-year-old’s impressive form as a left-back was rewarded with a senior call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the end of last year, but since the return of summer signing Rayan Ait-Nouri from AFCON duty, O’Reilly has excelled in his natural midfield position.

Guardiola made the somewhat surprising decision to start O’Reilly at left-back in City’s 3-0 first-leg loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 earlier this month, after he has started nine games previously in midfield, making a notable impression in the engine room during the earlier rounds of the EFL Cup.

O'Reilly's 6ft 4in frame, physical presence, technical competence on the ball and goalscoring ability could be more beneficial in Man City's midfield against the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze.

Sports Mole’s Verdict: Nico O’Reilly starts in midfield, Rayan Ait-Nouri starts at left-back

Man City: Who will support Haaland in attack?

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Although Erling Haaland has scored just five goals in his last 19 appearances for Man City, it is difficult envisage Guardiola not starting his No.9 on Sunday. The true dilemma is who supports the Norwegian in attack.

Presuming that O’Reilly will play in midfield alongside captain Bernardo Silva and Rodri, there will be two attacking spots up for grabs alongside Haaland, with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Tijjani Reijnders all pushing for a start.

Semenyo is seemingly the most likely to play with Haaland; the powerful and skilful Ghanaian has featured regularly since his £64m January arrival from Bournemouth, contributing to nine goals (seven goals, two assists).

If Guardiola wants more control and creativity in central areas, as well as someone who can provide a link between midfield and attack, then Cherki, Foden or Reijnders could all become strong contenders to start. However, if the Catalan coach prefers a direct threat from out wide who can stretch defences, then either Doku, Marmoush or Savinho may feature.

It is difficult to justify selecting either Foden or Savinho, given their lack of regular first-team football in recent weeks, but it is a tough call for Guardiola between his remaining options.

Sports Mole’s Verdict: Antoine Semenyo and Tijjani Reijnders support Erling Haaland