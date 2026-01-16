Premier League Gameweek 22
Nott'm Forest
Jan 17, 2026 5.30pm
The City Ground
Arsenal

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Forest vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Saturday's Premier League action comes to a conclusion at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest and Arsenal do battle in the 5.30pm kickoff.

The Tricky Trees suffered FA Cup heartache at the hands of Wrexham at the weekend, while the Gunners edged out Chelsea 3-2 in Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. ARSENAL

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible), Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: Ryan Yates (thigh), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

