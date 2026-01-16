Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 17:30

Saturday's Premier League action comes to a conclusion at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest and Arsenal do battle in the 5.30pm kickoff.

The Tricky Trees suffered FA Cup heartache at the hands of Wrexham at the weekend, while the Gunners edged out Chelsea 3-2 in Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible), Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: Ryan Yates (thigh), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Check out our exclusive Arsenal content with Charles Watts on YouTube: