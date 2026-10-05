Arsenal learn of Ezri Konsa injury "trauma" as Thomas Tuchel explains England withdrawal

England manager Thomas Tuchel has provided further detail on the injury that forced Arsenal's Ezri Konsa to withdraw from the Three Lions squad.

England released a statement on Monday morning confirming that Konsa and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott had both pulled out of the squad ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash with the Czech Republic.

Konsa started two of England's first three matches in the current international break, playing the full 90 in the 3-2 loss to Spain and 7-0 thumping of Croatia, either side of being an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Czechia.

The centre-back was set to be in contention to feature against the Czechs on Tuesday evening, but he was then forced to withdraw from the camp due to an initially unexplained issue.

Tuchel provided a new update to the media in Monday's pre-game press conference, though, revealing that Konsa had already been feeling discomfort when he arrived and suffered a fresh blow to the thigh over the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel explains Ezri Konsa withdrawal from England camp

© Iconsport / PA Images

"Ezri felt discomfort when he came into camp," Tuchel told reporters. "He played with discomfort against Spain and it got a bit worse so he stayed in camp and tried everything for the match in Czechia which came too soon.

"He tried everything for the match in Croatia and gave the green light, finished all the training sessions, unfortunately he got another hit on the quad that caused a light trauma.

"We decided to not let him play through the pain and discomfort again, so he left camp to get treatment for both of his issues.

"I think nothing major but not worth the risk taking. We were happy with attitude that he showed to stay in camp. It's a knock not a muscle injury."

Arsenal's Ezri Konsa injury concerns eased by Thomas Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel on Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott being ruled out of England's Nations League clash with Czech Republic ⤵️ https://t.co/or818AKFnq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 5, 2026

Tuchel's update should ease several fears within the Emirates walls, even if Konsa is now suffering from two separate issues rather than one minor injury.

However, the defender's contact problem will almost certainly settle down within a few days, and he will enjoy a full week to overcome the discomfort that he felt before arriving for international duty.

Konsa's discomfort is not a complete surprise given that the ex-Aston Villa man has made four successive starts across the Premier League and Champions League, owing to the injuries to William Saliba, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera.

Mosquera and White's problems are also expected to settle down soon, so Mikel Arteta could very well have both the duo and Konsa available for selection against Leeds United this weekend.

Jurrien Timber, meanwhile, has only just recovered from a long-term groin injury, and the Dutchman has provided his own update on his condition.