"I expect..." - Mikel Arteta shares positive Arsenal injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Arsenal have received an encouraging injury update on Martin Zubimendi ahead of Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Spain midfielder missed Tuesday night's 3-0 victory over Lille in the Champions League after suffering an ankle problem during a post-game training session.

However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has suggested the issue should only keep the Spaniard out for a matter of days, leaving the door open for a quick return.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Martin Zubimendi's injury?

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Zubimendi was absent as Arsenal beat the Ligue 1 side at the Emirates Stadium, extending their winning run in the Champions League league phase to 14 matches.

The 27-year-old picked up an ankle injury after the win over Leeds United, but Arteta has now offered a positive assessment when discussing his condition after the victory.

"Zubi, I expect, yeah [only days]," the Arsenal manager said via the Evening Standard. "We have to see the moment he goes on that pitch, how he deals with the pain and some small feelings that he will have."

Arteta's comments suggest the injury is not expected to keep Zubimendi sidelined for an extended period, although his reaction to returning to the pitch will be important in determining when he can play again.

Arsenal coped well without him against Lille, scoring three times in seven second-half minutes after a sluggish opening period.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz all made an impact after coming off the bench, with Saka scoring and assisting.

Nevertheless, Zubimendi has become an important component of Arteta's midfield since arriving at the Emirates, making his potential return welcome news.

Will Martin Zubimendi be in the Arsenal squad at Nottingham Forest?

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Arteta's suggestion that Zubimendi should only be out for a matter of days offers genuine hope that he could be available against Forest on Sunday.

However, the Gunners boss stopped short of confirming the midfielder's potential involvement, stressing that his response when returning to the pitch will help determine his readiness.

If Zubimendi comes through training without any significant discomfort, he could well be in genuine contention for selection at the City Ground.

Arsenal will be keen to have him available, given his importance in controlling possession and providing defensive balance in midfield.

For now, though, the update is encouraging rather than definitive news.

Zubimendi appears to have a chance of returning this weekend, but Arsenal will not want to take unnecessary risks with a player they need fit for the remainder of the campaign.