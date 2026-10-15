Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, William Saliba latest

Still playing catch-up to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, reigning champions Arsenal return to domestic action on Sunday afternoon, when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Mikel Arteta's men needed a second-half turnaround to end Leeds United's unbeaten run last weekend, as Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes cancelled out James Justin's opener in a 2-1 triumph.

The Gunners once again flattered to deceive in the first half against Lille in the Champions League, but another second-45 show eventually carried this weekend's visitors to a 3-0 success.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their battle with Forest, who fell to a 3-1 defeat vs. Crystal Palace last time out.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Forest)

Martin Zubimendi was one of two Arsenal players to pick up ankle injuries in the warm-down last weekend, and he sat out the midweek victory over Lille as a result.

However, Arteta affirmed on Tuesday that the Spaniard is "much, much better", and there is a possibility that he will return to the squad at the City Ground.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Piero Hincapie was another victim of Arsenal's post-game drills after the win over Leeds, having to be carried off the pitch after picking up his own ankle injury.

Arteta has conceded that the Ecuadorian's issue is more serious than Zubimendi's, and he is not expected to return for a number of weeks.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Christos Tzolis is working his way back from the hamstring problem he picked up on international duty, and the Greek winger is anticipated to miss the rest of October.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba was spotted in individual training ahead of the Lille triumph, and Arteta hopes to have the Frenchman in team training in the coming weeks, meaning that a playing comeback just after the November international break is not beyond the realm of possibility.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.