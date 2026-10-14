Bukayo Saka surpasses Cesc Fabregas and another Arsenal great after goal vs Lille in Champions League

Bukayo Saka moved ahead of Cesc Fabregas and Freddie Ljungberg in Arsenal's Champions League scoring charts after finding the net against Lille.

The England international came off the bench to score in the Gunners' 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, helping Mikel Arteta's side maintain their perfect start to the league phase.

Saka also provided an assist for Eberechi Eze, delivering a decisive contribution after the Premier League champions struggled to find their rhythm during the first half.

Bukayo Saka surpasses Arsenal greats in Champions League scoring charts

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Saka's goal against Lille took his Champions League tally for Arsenal to 14, moving him ahead of two club greats in the competition's scoring rankings.

Ljungberg and Fabregas both sit on 13 Champions League goals for the Gunners, leaving Saka alone ahead of them.

The 25-year-old made his impact felt after replacing Noni Madueke, changing the momentum of the contest as Arsenal struck three times in seven second-half minutes.

UCL goals for Arsenal: 14 — Bukayo Saka 13 — Freddie Ljungberg 13 — Cesc Fàbregas https://t.co/SkNTv0LREC — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) October 13, 2026

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a clever finish over goalkeeper Berke Ozer before Eze doubled the advantage three minutes later, converting Saka's cross.

Saka then completed the scoring in the 71st minute, rolling the ball home to secure another important European victory.

Arsenal had laboured during the opening period, with Eze, Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres struggling to click in attack. However, Saka's introduction helped Arteta's side take control and maintain their impressive start to the competition.

In-form Bukayo Saka getting the rewards he deserves

© Iconsport / SUSA

Saka's performance against Lille was another reminder of how influential he remains for Arsenal, particularly when the team need someone to provide a spark in the final third.

His goal and assist demonstrated his ability to change a game, while overtaking Fabregas and Ljungberg represents another milestone in an already impressive Arsenal career.

However, his Premier League numbers have not quite reflected his performances this season. Saka has registered three goals without an assist in six league appearances, returns that sit below his expected goals and expected assists figures.

That suggests there has been room for greater attacking output, despite his encouraging overall form.

Saka will hope to carry his European momentum into Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest, where Arsenal will look for another strong performance from one of their most important players.

If he continues producing decisive moments, there is every chance he will climb further up the club's scoring charts before the season is over.