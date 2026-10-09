Mikel Arteta handed Arsenal injury boost as £40m-rated gem spotted in training ahead of Leeds clash

Arsenal have been handed an encouraging injury boost ahead of their return to Premier League action against Leeds United in Saturday's early kickoff, with youngster Max Dowman spotted in training.

The 16-year-old withdrew from England Under-19 duty during the international break after picking up an injury.

However, his latest appearance at the Gunners' London Colney training ground suggests the problem may not keep him sidelined for long.

What is the latest news on Max Dowman's injury?

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Dowman has been 'spotted' in the club's latest training session, providing a positive update after his withdrawal from international duty.

The teenager had started the international window brightly, scoring in England U19s' 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on September 25th.

He subsequently featured in wins over Norway and the United States, providing an assist for Reigan Heskey against the latter before being sent off in the 74th minute.

Max Dowman in training today. Image: Arsenal https://t.co/1ZCNgNtBAs — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) October 8, 2026

Despite being eligible to play in the young Three Lions' final fixture against Belgium, Dowman withdrew from the squad because of an injury.

At the time, reports indicated there were no major concerns about the issue keeping him out for a significant period, although Arsenal's medical team were expected to assess him before domestic football resumed.

His involvement in training is an encouraging sign, but it remains unclear whether he will be fit enough to feature against Leeds or instead return through the U21s set-up.

Mikel Arteta handed huge boost before Arsenal vs Leeds

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Dowman's potential availability would certainly be welcome news for Arteta, who has had several players dealing with fitness concerns during the international break.

Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz both withdrew from their respective national squads with hamstring problems, while Jurrien Timber has also had his minutes carefully managed.

Declan Rice was another player to withdraw from England duty, while Ezri Konsa suffered a knock during the Three Lions' victory over Croatia.

With Arsenal needing their attacking options available as the Premier League campaign resumes, Dowman's return could provide Arteta with another option to consider.

The versatile teenager is still developing and should not be expected to carry significant responsibility, but his technical quality and attacking potential make him an exciting alternative as either a winger or a no.10.

If the £40m-rated wonderkid is fit enough to be involved against Leeds, it would represent a timely boost for Arsenal.

His training appearance is encouraging, although Arteta will be keen to avoid rushing him back before he is ready.