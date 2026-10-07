Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Declan Rice, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz, Ezri Konsa

After more than a month away from the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal return home this weekend when they welcome Leeds United, looking to bounce back to winning ways, having headed into the international break on a disappointing note.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered their first loss of the season last time out, going down 3-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion just before the hiatus, a result that left the Gunners second in the Premier League table, three points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

The pause has done the north Londoners few favours on the fitness front either, with the Spaniard handed fresh headaches after some members of his squad picked up injuries while away on international duty.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Leeds, who come into this encounter on the back of a goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Christos Tzolis has been ruled out with a hamstring strain sustained on international duty with the Greece national team, and no timeframe has been put on his return as Arsenal wait to see how the injury settles.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kai Havertz suffered a thigh problem after being caught by a challenge from Quinten Timber during Germany's Nations League opener against the Netherlands and has since returned to Arsenal for further assessment, with no firm return date currently set.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Leeds)

Ben White has been back on the training pitch following his groin problem, and Arteta sounded positive about his progress, although he is still being assessed ahead of Saturday.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Leeds)

Cristhian Mosquera has been working his way back from a thigh problem and was due another training session to prove he is fit, so the Spaniard’s involvement against Leeds will depend on how he comes through that session.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Bournemouth)

William Saliba is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season, and with Arteta admitting there is no set number of weeks to work with, the club are respecting the healing process and will only know more once load is put back on the problem.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Leeds)

Ezri Konsa left the England camp to have treatment after taking another hit to his quad, and while Thomas Tuchel played down any serious concern, he did not want to risk the defender playing on through the pain.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: Unknown

Max Dowman withdrew from England's Under-19s squad on Sunday with an impact injury picked up on international duty, and he is still being assessed, with no return date set as Arsenal wait to determine the extent of the problem.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Leeds)

Declan Rice withdrew from England's Nations League squad in what appeared to be a precautionary move to protect his workload, and although the 27-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring problem, there is no major concern over his availability for Leeds.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.