Mikel Arteta must now unleash "magic" Arsenal star vs Tottenham - he is "better than Saka" at one thing

By Lewis Blain | 20 Feb 2026 14:09

Arsenal head into the North London Derby on Sunday knowing fine margins could yet define their season.

With the title race tightening and pressure mounting, some bold decisions may be required from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

One of those decisions revolves around how Arsenal line up in attacking midfield, especially with creativity at a premium in recent weeks.

The debate over who should occupy the No.10 role has intensified, and there is a growing sense that Arteta may need to trust instinct over reputation.

That should now clearly point towards Eberechi Eze.

The North London Derby comes at a pivotal time in the Premier League title race

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal have allowed their grip on the Premier League title race to loosen, with dropped points against Wolves and Brentford in their last two outings now opening the door for Manchester City to apply serious pressure.

Sunday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur, therefore, arrives at a critical moment. Anything less than a win risks handing momentum away at a decisive stage of the campaign.

Spurs, meanwhile, are enduring a pretty torrid season. They sit dangerously close to being dragged into a relegation dogfight, and have recently turned to interim manager Igor Tudor in an attempt to halt the slide.

How is Eberechi Eze getting on at Arsenal this season?

© Imago

Eze’s first season at Arsenal has been inconsistent; there is no denying that. Having chosen the Emirates over Tottenham in a £67.5 million deal during the summer, expectations were understandably high.

Adapting to Arteta’s positional demands and tactical structure has not been seamless, with injuries and rotation often disrupting rhythm.

Yet, Arteta has repeatedly highlighted the 27-year-old's rare qualities, describing him as “a big player who can create magic moments which unbalance a team”, yet he has managed only two assists in the league this campaign.

There is a sense that Eze has not yet been fully unleashed, often used in fits and starts, rather than being given the freedom to operate where he's at his most effective - centrally.

Why Eze must start over Bukayo Saka in the No.10 role vs Spurs

© Iconsport / PA Images

With recent uncertainty over the fitness and availability of captain Martin Odegaard, Arteta's decision to deploy Bukayo Saka as a No.10 against Wolves raised some eyebrows.

As former Gunners forward Paul Merson rightly pointed out this week, Saka is “a proper winger” and far less effective operating in congested central areas.

Eze, by contrast, excels in tight spaces. His ability to receive on the half-turn, glide past defenders and create chaos between the lines makes him better suited to the role.

Merson’s verdict that Eze is “better than Saka” as a No.10 feels hard to dispute.

Most compelling of all is recent history - Eze’s historic hat-trick against Spurs earlier this season showcased exactly why he should be trusted centrally in this fixture.

Against a fragile defence, the Gunners need imagination, bravery and unpredictability, and the ex-Crystal Palace maestro can offer just that. Saka can even still devastate from the right flank.

If Arsenal are serious about reigniting their title charge, this derby feels like the perfect moment for Arteta to finally unleash Eze’s magic where it matters most.