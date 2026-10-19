Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bayern Munich: Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis, William Saliba latest

Already two for two in their latest quest for Champions League stardom, Arsenal face the toughest examination of their continental credentials yet on Wednesday night, when they go up against the mighty Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Mikel Arteta's men followed up their 1-0 win over Napoli with a 3-0 triumph over Lille last week, courtesy of second-half strikes from Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze.

Another three points and clean sheet came the Gunners' way at the City Ground on Sunday too, as the Premier League champions continued their title defence with a gritty 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to Bayern, who shockingly dropped two points in a 3-3 draw with Viking FK on matchday two.

© Iconsport / Antonio Balasco/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Piero Hincapie is "evolving really well" after sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-down following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Leeds United two weekends ago, but the Ecuadorian defender is not expected to play again until November.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Likewise, Christos Tzolis is making steady progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but the Greek attacker will not make his comeback for another couple of weeks.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba has returned to individual training as he steps up his rehabilitation from a long-term back injury, and the centre-back could return just after the November international break.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match, but Bayern will be without star winger Michael Olise after his sending-off on matchday two.