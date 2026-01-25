Arsenal vs. Kairat: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 18:44

A dead rubber for both sides, already-qualified Arsenal and already-eliminated Kairat do battle in the final matchday of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase.

Mikel Arteta's men have already made sure of their place in the knockout rounds, while the Kazakhstani debutants will bow out at the first hurdle regardless of what happens this week.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Kairat kick off?

Arsenal vs. Kairat will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, January 28.

However, for fans of the Almaty-based side, the game begins at 1am in the morning Kazakhstan time.

Where is Arsenal vs. Kairat being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Kairat to their Emirates Stadium home, for what will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs.

The Gunners have won all three of their Champions League matches on their own turf this term, taking down Olympiacos (2-0), Atletico Madrid (4-0) and Bayern Munich (3-1).

How to watch Arsenal vs. Kairat in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal's clash with Kairat is being shown live on TNT Sports 7 for viewers in the UK.

Only TNT Sports channels 1 to 4 are accessible on terrestrial television, so fans wishing to tune into this match will have to do so via the red button.

Online streaming

Supporters can also tune into Arsenal vs. Kairat on discovery+, the official TNT Sports streaming platform available on computers, phones and games consoles.

A discovery+ sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on a multitude of websites, including YouTube (on the Arsenal, UEFA and TNT Sports YouTube channels), as well as UEFA.com and tntsports.co.uk.

Additionally, broadcasters will post the best bits of the action - such as goals and red cards - on X, formerly called Twitter, as and when they happen.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Kairat?

Wednesday's Emirates encounter pits first against worst, and with both sides' fates already sealed, there is little at stake for Arsenal and indeed Kairat.

Arteta's men have been virtually flawless in Europe this season - taking 21 points from seven games - and the Gunners only need a draw to be sure of a first-placed finish over Bayern Munich.

Following Sunday's gut-wrenching 3-2 Premier League loss to Manchester United, expect Arteta to make sweeping changes for the UCL fixture, in which Kai Havertz, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga could all earn chances to impress.

Meanwhile, Kairat's debut campaign in the Champions League has been a forgettable affair for the visitors, who have taken just one point from seven games to sit bottom of the 36-team rankings.

Rafael Urazbakhtin's men are now simply vying to avoid finishing dead last, and a shock win at the Emirates could lift them above Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Eintracht Frankfurt if other results go their way.