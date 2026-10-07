Five Argentina players who could inherit Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt following superstar's retirement

Lionel Messi's Argentina career came to an end on Tuesday evening, with the veteran helping his country to record a 3-0 victory over Benin in an international friendly.

The 39-year-old scored a penalty in the three-goal win, and he has ended his international career with a record of 126 goals in 208 caps for Argentina.

Messi's famous number 10 shirt for La Albiceleste will now be handed down.

Here, Sports Mole picks out five players who could inherit the jersey from the superstar, who has a contract with club side Inter Miami until December 2028.

© Imago

Alvarez, who is currently Argentina's number nine, could potentially be handed the '10' shirt now that Messi has retired.

The Atletico Madrid attacker is seen as a vital part of Argentina's future, scoring 16 times in 62 caps for his country, and he should take on a more central role following Messi's retirement.

Alvarez did not enjoy the best of World Cups last time out, while it has also been a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign for the Atletico forward, who is yet to score in four club appearances.

The forward is a super player, though, and Argentina will be relying on him to hit his best form in the upcoming tournaments for the White and Sky Blues.

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Paz is regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders in world football, and the 22-year-old could soon become a vital player for Argentina.

The ex-Real Madrid youngster has scored once and provided three assists in six appearances for Como this season, while he has four goals in 14 appearances for Argentina.

Paz will surely soon have a leading role for Argentina given his quality, and it would not be a shock to see him inherit Messi's number 10 shirt.

The midfielder only made two appearances at the 2026 World Cup, but he has featured in Argentina's last three friendlies, scoring three times and registering one assist.

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Mastantuono had a difficult first season at Real Madrid, and it was not a shock when he left Bernabeu over the summer, making a loan switch to Fiorentina.

The 19-year-old has had an impressive start to life in Serie A, scoring three times in five appearances, and he is another candidate for Argentina's number 10 shirt moving forward.

Mastantuono featured in all three of Argentina's matches during this international break, finding the back of the net in the 7-0 success over Burkina Faso.

The teenager is perhaps the outside option on this list, but he is expected to be a vital player for Argentina moving forward given his incredible quality.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

It would not be surprising at all if Mac Allister took the number 10 shirt for Argentina.

A safe option for the jersey, Mac Allister has been capped on 57 occasions by his national side, boasting a record of seven goals and seven assists.

The 27-year-old knows what it takes to sport the '10' shirt - he has that number at Liverpool.

Mac Allister has been an almost constant for Argentina since March 2022, and there would be no fears over his mentality, should the famous jersey be handed to him.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandez is another player who has the mentality required to take on the number 10 shirt at Argentina, and the Manchester City midfielder would surely relish the opportunity.

The 25-year-old is a vital player for Argentina, representing the national side on 51 occasions, boasting a record of eight goals and six assists.

Fernandez has actually never worn the number 10 shirt during his professional career, sporting '13' at both River Plate and Benfica before wearing '5' and then '8' for Chelsea.

The midfielder is a safer option in this list alongside Mac Allister.