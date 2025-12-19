Preview: Alanyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 19 Dec 2025 19:38

Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagumruk, both eager to end prolonged winless runs before the winter break, will meet at the Bahcesehir School Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are without a Turkish Super Lig victory in seven matches (5D, 2L), while the bottom-placed visitors arrive having failed to win any of their last four Super Lig outings (2D, 2L).

Match preview

December has been a mixed month for Alanyaspor, as Joao Pereira’s side are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions (2W, 3D), yet that resilience has not translated into league victories.

Goalless draws against Antalyaspor and Kayserispor in recent league fixtures extended their domestic winless run, although morale was boosted in midweek with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over high-flying Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup.

After three consecutive league draws, Alanyaspor will view this home clash as a prime opportunity to finally convert solidity into three points, particularly against a Karagumruk side struggling at the foot of the table.

Pereira’s men have drawn more league matches than any other side this season (9), but their strong recent record against Karagumruk offers encouragement.

Alanyaspor are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Black Reds (4W, 3D), including victories in each of the last two home encounters across all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Fatih Karagumruk’s return to the top flight has been a difficult one, having recorded just two league wins all season, with only one coming away from home, underlining the scale of their struggles.

There was a brief uptick in form following the reinstatement of Onur Can Korkmaz, as the Black Reds picked up two wins and a draw from four matches across all competitions, but that momentum has since faded.

Defeat to Genclerbirligi was followed by a league draw with Kocaelispor, before Karagumruk were held to a goalless draw at home by second-tier Istanbulspor in the Turkish Cup, extending their winless run to three competitive matches.

Already rooted to the bottom of the table, Karagumruk are guaranteed to enter the winter break in last place, sitting four points adrift of Eyupspor, the side immediately above them.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

D

L

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Fatih Karagumruk form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / xSeskimphotox Gsaray-Karagumruk-150825 (19)

Alanyaspor are dealing with several suspensions, as Izzet Celik, Enes Keskin, Yusuf Ozdemir and Bedirhan Ozyurt are all banned for their involvement in the ongoing betting scandal.

Buluthan Bulut remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while Bruno Viana is again expected to miss out.

Meschack Elia, Steve Mounie and Maestro are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Gaius Makouta is suspended after reaching the yellow-card threshold.

Karagumruk will be without Furkan Beklevic, who is suspended as part of the betting investigation, while Daniel Johnson misses out after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Ivo Grbic is ranked first for saves per match in the Super Lig (4.1), and the Croatian is expected to have another busy outing.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Aliti, Aksoy; Ruan, Akdag, Janvier, Hadergjonaj; Hagi, Hwang; Ogundu

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Roco, Kadioglu, Kurukalip; Doh, Kranevitter; Serginho, Ozcan, Kalayci; Fofana

We say: Alanyaspor 1-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Alanyaspor’s cup victory over Trabzonspor is a huge morale-booster, and the hosts will carry this momentum to face a struggling Karagumruk team, a matchup expected to lead to a positive outcome for the home side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.