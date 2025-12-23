AFCON 2025 matchday three preview as four champions and three 'losers' enter the fray

By Axel Clody | 23 Dec 2025 12:08

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations steps up a gear on Tuesday 23rd December with a packed and symbolic day of action.

Four nations with continental titles to their name will make their tournament bow, while three countries – Benin, Tanzania and Botswana – will continue their quest to secure their very first victory in an AFCON finals.

A striking contrast between the heavyweights of the continent and historic underdogs, all united on the same matchday.

Four matches on the agenda at #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025. Who sets the tone today? ?@APSONIC_Africa pic.twitter.com/RrMHhg1cMb — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 23, 2025

DR Congo vs Benin (12:30pm, Group D)

© Twitter

The day kicks off with a clash between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin. The Leopards, semi-finalists at the last edition, arrive with the status of serious dark horses for the title. Led by a deep and athletic squad, DR Congo are clearly targeting a place in the knockout rounds.

On the other side, Benin continue a quest that has lasted decades. In four AFCON appearances, the Cheetahs have never won a single match in the finals (five draws, nine defeats). Even at AFCON 2019, where they reached the quarter-finals, those who were still nicknamed the Squirrels could only manage three group stage draws.

In a Group D shared with Senegal and Botswana, this match against DR Congo already appears decisive in their hopes of breaking this streak, but Benin will be decimated with four key players suspended.

Senegal vs Botswana (3:00pm, Group D)

© Imago / Shengolpixs

African champions in 2022, Senegal make their entrance against Botswana, the lowest-ranked nation in the tournament according to the FIFA rankings.

On paper, the fixture appears one-sided. The Lions of Teranga, boasting a squad mixing experienced heads and young talents, are among the favourites for this AFCON 2025.

Botswana, for their part, return to the competition for only the second time in their history after 2012. Having beaten Cape Verde and Mauritania in qualifying, the Zebras have never won a match in the finals (three defeats) and approach this first encounter without excessive pressure, but with an almost unlikely hope of holding their own against one of the continent's giants.

Nigeria vs Tanzania (5:30pm, Group C)

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

Beaten finalists at AFCON 2023, Nigeria begin their tournament against Tanzania. The Super Eagles, led by a talented generation, are among the most anticipated teams at this edition.

Their objective is clear: despite the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, start strongly to avoid any nasty surprises in a competitive Group C.

Tanzania also fall into the category of teams still searching for a first finals victory. In three appearances, the Taifa Stars have never tasted success (three draws, six defeats).

Against Nigeria, the challenge looks immense, but this opening match will also serve as a full-scale test before more manageable encounters.

Tunisia vs Uganda (8:00pm, Group C)

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

The day concludes with the clash between Tunisia and Uganda. The Eagles of Carthage, African champions in 2004, remain regulars at the finals, even if their last triumph was a long time ago. Solid and experienced, the Tunisians know the importance of negotiating a first match well.

Uganda, back on the continental stage for the first time since 2019, will attempt to spring a surprise in a group where every point will count. Against a pragmatic Tunisia, the Cranes will nevertheless fancy their chances and could prove to be dark horses after their impressive World Cup qualifying campaign.

This article was originally published on Afrik foot.