Wolves transfer news: Jorgen Strand Larsen gets 'new asking price' amid West Ham United interest

By Darren Plant | 23 Dec 2025 10:52

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly set a new asking price for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Rob Edwards' side sit bottom of the Premier League table and are a mammoth 16 points adrift of safety ahead of away trips to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Therefore, it has been established that a balance must be found in the upcoming transfer window as Wolves look to acquire players committed to a likely Championship promotion bid in 2026-27.

Strand Larsen will almost certainly not feature in any such attempt due to his wages, valuation and broken-down relationship with some of the fanbase.

When there was talk of £60m offers from Newcastle United in August, it was widely reported that the Norway international was interested in leaving Molineux.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves set new Strand Larsen asking price

Having failed to score from open play in 1,209 minutes of Premier League football during 2025-26, Wolves will not receive any bids in that price-bracket.

With West Ham United allegedly keen on signing the 25-year-old, it seems logical that club officials will determine a stance over his future.

Nevertheless, as per The Guardian, Wolves have set Strand Larsen's asking price at £40m ahead of anticipated interest in January.

West Ham are said to have little interest in spending that much on the frontman, particularly when they allegedly have a limited budget.

Furthermore, the Hammers are currently five points adrift of safety in the Premier League, subsequently making it likely that Strand Larsen would be against any permanent transfer to the London Stadium.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Will Strand Larsen asking price be lowered?

With Strand Larsen on a long-term contract, it is perhaps understandable why Wolves are looking to recoup that amount of money.

However, it will be perceived to be unrealistic by any admirers of Strand Larsen who know the predicament that Wolves find themselves in.

Wolves paid £23m for the player in the summer and they will argue that his 14 goals in last season's Premier League justify their attempts to make a substantial profit.

That said, Wolves may have to be content with somewhere in the £30m ball-park so that they can press on with starting the process of making a wide array of incomings during the winter and summer transfer windows.