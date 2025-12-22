Wolves transfer news: Rob Edwards, recruitment team 'identify' six positions to strengthen during winter window

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 15:50

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly targeting at least six signings during the winter transfer window.

Already sitting bottom of the Premier League table and being 16 points adrift of safety, there is already resignation to the fact that the club will be relegated to the Championship.

Having accumulated just two points from 17 top-flight fixtures during 2025-26, few players are viewed as unsellable by Wolves chiefs.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is the latest player to be linked with a transfer away from Molineux, and others will inevitably follow in due course.

According to Sky Sports News, replacing the Norway international could feature in Wolves' transfer plans for January.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Wolves to strengthen in six positions?

The report claims that a new number nine is among the positions that Wolves want to strengthen over the coming weeks.

Rob Edwards has seemingly also given the green light to a new goalkeeper and right wing-back arriving at the club.

Furthermore, the Englishman - who is yet to win a point as head coach - is also interested in a new central-midfielder, creative midfielder and a winger.

Wolves will naturally consider players who can play the rest of the campaign in the Premier League and could prove valuable in the Championship.

As such, a fine balance will need to be found as they attempt to start a period of transition that they hope will set them up for a promotion bid in the Championship during 2026-27.

© Imago

Which Wolves players could be replaced?

Of the two goalkeepers, both Sam Johnstone and Jose Sa are expected to be available for the right price with neither stopper holding down a place in the team throughout 2025-26.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Jackson Tchatchoua are the current right wing-back options. Hoever is out of contract in the summer and Tchatchoua has failed to impress since arriving in the summer.

Brazil internationals Andre and Joao Gomes are highly likely to leave Wolves at some point in 2026, leaving central-midfield reinforcements a priority.

Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias - two final-third options - are both in contention to depart Wolves, the former on loan and the latter on a permanent basis.