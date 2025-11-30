Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats interested in high-profile Serie A striker?

By Carter White | 30 Nov 2025 17:28 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 17:49

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are back on the winning track following a pulsating 3-2 success over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Following an eight-year absence, Sunderland have made a sensational start to life back in the top level of the English football pyramid.

The North-East giants have splashed out over £160m on a host of new arrivals, who have certainly raised the levels at the club.

Consequently, some players who were key to victory in the Championship have been cast aside, including Dennis Cirkin and Patrick Roberts, with the latter on loan at Birmingham City.

Sunderland want Milan man Gimenez in January?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Sunderland are targeting the signing of a high-profile Serie A striker during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Black Cats are keen on the capture of AC Milan star Gimenez during the winter trading point.

It is understood that Sunderland enquired over the summer for the Mexican, who is out of favour at San Siro and is looking for a new adventure.

It is believed that the Rossoneri are willing to offload Gimenez, but only for at least the £26m that they paid for him in February.

Joining Regis Le Bris's troops in the race for the player, Atletico Madrid and Brentford are supposedly chasing the attacker.

Looking to recreate Dutch form

After climbing up the pecking order at Cruz Azul in Mexico between 2017 and 2022, Gimenez made his mark on the European scene during a spell at Feyenoord.

The 26-year-old was a standout star for the Dutch side as they lifted the Eredivisie title in 2022-23, scoring 23 goals across all competitions in that campaign.

Finding the net on just seven occasions in 30 appearances at AC Milan, Gimenez's form has dipped dramatically in Italy.