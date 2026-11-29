Oklahoma City Thunder bring a four-game losing streak and a rotation missing seven players to Barclays Center to face Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, in the first of two meetings inside three days.
The Thunder are 10-10 and 10th in the Western Conference after losing eight of their last 10, while the Nets are 13th in the East at 5-14 and have won only once in seven home games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has kept scoring through the slump at 32.0 points a game, but the Thunder have only one win to show from the last five.
What is the form like for Thunder vs. Nets?
Oklahoma City have won only once in their last five, a 126-120 home victory over New Orleans on November 20, and the four defeats since have come by 10, five, seven and eight points.
The latest came at Milwaukee on November 28, where Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and Ajay Mitchell added 24, yet the Bucks won the third quarter 34-18 to lead 92-82 and held on for a 119-111 win.
Brooklyn have won two of their last five, the latest a 118-116 victory at Charlotte on November 28 after leading by 27 in the first half, with Julius Randle scoring 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. 23.
That win followed a 124-100 loss at Toronto the previous night, and Brooklyn are 0-9 against teams above .500, although Oklahoma City sit exactly on .500 at 10-10.
Over the full season the Thunder hold the edge in efficiency at both ends, with a 113.9 offensive rating against 111.4 and a 111.8 defensive rating against the 120.1 the Nets allow, which gives them a net rating of +2.1 to Brooklyn’s -8.7.
The turnover gap is the widest in the comparison, as the Nets give the ball away 17.4 times a game to the Thunder’s 12.5, and Oklahoma City also win the rebounding count 45.1 to 40.6.
Brooklyn do make 14.3 threes a game to the Thunder’s 11.7 and record more assists, 24.7 to 23.3, which is the clearest route to keeping this close.
Oklahoma City’s defence has slipped to 120.0 points conceded over the last five games, but the Nets have scored only 109.8 across the same stretch, so they still lack the scoring to punish it.
Thunder vs. Nets team news and rotations
Oklahoma City list seven players as out, namely Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein are the projected starters, with Alex Caruso and Bennett Stirtz the most-used reserves in the guard rotation, and both shoot above 45% from three, which gives the second unit spacing.
Mara scored 22 points and took 16 rebounds in his only appearance of the last five games, so his absence leaves Hartenstein as the lone specialist centre available to the Thunder, with Jaylin Williams, who averages 3.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes, also out.
Brooklyn are without Nolan Traore, who averages 12.9 points and is out with a right hamstring strain, and Moritz Wagner, who is out with left knee soreness, so Mikel Brown Jr. is projected to start alongside Porter, Danny Wolf, Randle and Day'Ron Sharpe, with Egor Demin able to start instead of Wolf.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets, the matchups that could decide it
Gilgeous-Alexander faces a Brooklyn defence that allows opponents to shoot 52.6%, which ranks 28th of 30 teams, while Randle is his counterpart as the Nets’ leading scorer and arrives off 28 points at Charlotte.
Hartenstein and Sharpe meet on the glass, where Sharpe took 12 rebounds against Charlotte and Hartenstein is the only big man the Thunder can rely on, while Oklahoma City hold opponents to 47.8% shooting, fifth in the league.
Thunder vs. Nets player props
Thunder vs. Nets head-to-head record
Oklahoma City have won the last four NBA meetings by an average of 20.5 points, including a 121-92 win in Brooklyn on March 18, 2026.
The Nets’ last win in the series was a 124-115 home victory on January 5, 2024, and they lost the two meetings last season by 29 and 19 points.
The return game is at Paycom Center on December 2, which completes the season series on the NBA schedule, and under the NBA format the Finals are the only other place these clubs can meet.
Thunder vs. Nets prediction and tips
Oklahoma City are the pick because they defend better, give the ball away far less and have Gilgeous-Alexander as a reliable scorer, while Brooklyn have lost six of seven at home.
Brooklyn can stay in touch through the threes, as they make 14.3 a game to the Thunder’s 11.7 and built a 27-point lead at Charlotte, but a defence ranked 28th for opponent shooting is unlikely to hold a lead against Gilgeous-Alexander, so the prediction is a Thunder win by nine.