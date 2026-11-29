Quick summary Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets · Barclays Center · Tuesday, December 1 · 12.30am GMT Tip of the match Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points Injury alert Jalen Williams (Thunder) · Out

Oklahoma City Thunder bring a four-game losing streak and a rotation missing seven players to Barclays Center to face Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, in the first of two meetings inside three days.

The Thunder are 10-10 and 10th in the Western Conference after losing eight of their last 10, while the Nets are 13th in the East at 5-14 and have won only once in seven home games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has kept scoring through the slump at 32.0 points a game, but the Thunder have only one win to show from the last five.

What is the form like for Thunder vs. Nets?

Form Guide (Last 5) Oklahoma City Thunder 10-10 · 10th in the West W L L L L 115.2 PPG 120.0 Opp PPG -4.8 Diff 1 day Rest Brooklyn Nets 5-14 · 13th in the East L L W L W 109.8 PPG 118.4 Opp PPG -8.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Oklahoma City have won only once in their last five, a 126-120 home victory over New Orleans on November 20, and the four defeats since have come by 10, five, seven and eight points.

The latest came at Milwaukee on November 28, where Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and Ajay Mitchell added 24, yet the Bucks won the third quarter 34-18 to lead 92-82 and held on for a 119-111 win.

Brooklyn have won two of their last five, the latest a 118-116 victory at Charlotte on November 28 after leading by 27 in the first half, with Julius Randle scoring 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. 23.

That win followed a 124-100 loss at Toronto the previous night, and Brooklyn are 0-9 against teams above .500, although Oklahoma City sit exactly on .500 at 10-10.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Oklahoma City Thunder Brooklyn Nets Thunder +2.5 113.9 111.4 Off. rating Thunder -8.3 111.8 120.1 Def. rating Thunder +4.5 45.1 40.6 RPG Thunder -4.9 12.5 17.4 TOV Nets +1.4 23.3 24.7 APG

Over the full season the Thunder hold the edge in efficiency at both ends, with a 113.9 offensive rating against 111.4 and a 111.8 defensive rating against the 120.1 the Nets allow, which gives them a net rating of +2.1 to Brooklyn’s -8.7.

The turnover gap is the widest in the comparison, as the Nets give the ball away 17.4 times a game to the Thunder’s 12.5, and Oklahoma City also win the rebounding count 45.1 to 40.6.

Brooklyn do make 14.3 threes a game to the Thunder’s 11.7 and record more assists, 24.7 to 23.3, which is the clearest route to keeping this close.

Oklahoma City’s defence has slipped to 120.0 points conceded over the last five games, but the Nets have scored only 109.8 across the same stretch, so they still lack the scoring to punish it.

Thunder vs. Nets team news and rotations

Injury Report Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Williams (left leg fracture) Out Chet Holmgren (right knee) Out Aday Mara (right lower leg bruise) Out Cason Wallace (left shoulder surgery) Out Jaylin Williams (back spasms) Out Nikola Topic (left hip strain) Out Thomas Sorber (knee) Out Brooklyn Nets Nolan Traore (right hamstring strain) Out Moritz Wagner (left knee soreness) Out

Oklahoma City list seven players as out, namely Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein are the projected starters, with Alex Caruso and Bennett Stirtz the most-used reserves in the guard rotation, and both shoot above 45% from three, which gives the second unit spacing.

Mara scored 22 points and took 16 rebounds in his only appearance of the last five games, so his absence leaves Hartenstein as the lone specialist centre available to the Thunder, with Jaylin Williams, who averages 3.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes, also out.

Brooklyn are without Nolan Traore, who averages 12.9 points and is out with a right hamstring strain, and Moritz Wagner, who is out with left knee soreness, so Mikel Brown Jr. is projected to start alongside Porter, Danny Wolf, Randle and Day'Ron Sharpe, with Egor Demin able to start instead of Wolf.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The two lead scorers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS Julius Randle BKN 48.0% SGA FG% 4.8 SGA APG 49.3% Randle FG% 4.5 Randle APG Both shoot close to 50% and create for others, so the winner is likely to be the side whose supporting cast scores around its star. Battle of the centres Isaiah Hartenstein OKC VS Day'Ron Sharpe BKN 10.9 Hartenstein RPG 7.7 Sharpe RPG 4.0 Hartenstein APG 4.1 Sharpe APG Hartenstein holds the rebounding edge, while Sharpe passes as well as his counterpart and has turned into a playmaker from the high post. The second options Ajay Mitchell OKC VS Michael Porter Jr. BKN 17.6 Mitchell PPG 19.2 Porter PPG 1.1 Mitchell 3PT made 3.0 Porter 3PT made Porter takes and makes far more threes, and Mitchell needs to match that output with the Thunder short of shooters.

Gilgeous-Alexander faces a Brooklyn defence that allows opponents to shoot 52.6%, which ranks 28th of 30 teams, while Randle is his counterpart as the Nets’ leading scorer and arrives off 28 points at Charlotte.

Hartenstein and Sharpe meet on the glass, where Sharpe took 12 rebounds against Charlotte and Hartenstein is the only big man the Thunder can rely on, while Oklahoma City hold opponents to 47.8% shooting, fifth in the league.

Thunder vs. Nets player props

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 29.5 32.0 Season 35.3 Last 5 19 GP Seven Thunder players are out, which keeps his minutes near 34 and leaves him as the first option against a defence that gives up 52.6% shooting. Isaiah Hartenstein OKC Rebounds Over 9.5 10.9 Season 10.6 Last 5 20 GP Aday Mara, who averages 7.1 rebounds, is out along with Jaylin Williams, which leaves Hartenstein as the only specialist centre available. Julius Randle BKN Points Over 21.5 22.2 Season 26.6 Last 5 19 GP He has scored above his season rate across the last five games and is the Nets' main creator now that Nolan Traore is out.

Thunder vs. Nets head-to-head record

Season Series March 18, 2026 Thunder 121-92 Nets Brooklyn February 20, 2026 Thunder 105-86 Nets Oklahoma City February 26, 2025 Thunder 129-121 Nets Brooklyn January 19, 2025 Thunder 127-101 Nets Oklahoma City January 5, 2024 Nets 124-115 Thunder Brooklyn

Oklahoma City have won the last four NBA meetings by an average of 20.5 points, including a 121-92 win in Brooklyn on March 18, 2026.

The Nets’ last win in the series was a 124-115 home victory on January 5, 2024, and they lost the two meetings last season by 29 and 19 points.

The return game is at Paycom Center on December 2, which completes the season series on the NBA schedule, and under the NBA format the Finals are the only other place these clubs can meet.

Thunder vs. Nets prediction and tips

Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder to win The Thunder defend better by more than eight points per 100 possessions, and Brooklyn have lost six of their seven home games. Total Over 220 points Oklahoma City have passed that mark in 75% of road games and Brooklyn in 57% of home games, and neither defence has been holding teams down. Prop Isaiah Hartenstein over 9.5 rebounds He has averaged more than 10 rebounds over the season and the last five games, with the other Thunder bigs out. Prop Julius Randle over 21.5 points Brooklyn lean on him without Nolan Traore, and his last-five scoring has sat well above this line. Parlay Thunder to win with the Hartenstein rebounds pick Both legs rest on Oklahoma City controlling the glass, which their rebounding edge supports.

Score Prediction Thunder 118-109 Nets Predicted margin nine points, total 227

Oklahoma City are the pick because they defend better, give the ball away far less and have Gilgeous-Alexander as a reliable scorer, while Brooklyn have lost six of seven at home.

Brooklyn can stay in touch through the threes, as they make 14.3 a game to the Thunder’s 11.7 and built a 27-point lead at Charlotte, but a defence ranked 28th for opponent shooting is unlikely to hold a lead against Gilgeous-Alexander, so the prediction is a Thunder win by nine.