Result: Simona Halep successfully defends Madrid Open title

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep celebrates her victory over Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova during their women's singles semifinal tennis match of the Madrid Masters at the Magic Box (Caja Magica) sports complex in Madrid on May 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Simona Halep shakes off Kristina Mladenovic in an entertaining Madrid Open final, defending her title with a 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 victory.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 21:12 UK

Third seed Simona Halep has defeated Kristina Mladenovic in three sets to successfully defend her Madrid Open title.

The world number eight was pegged back at 1-1 by her opponent in the Spanish capital on Saturday evening before getting over the line.

Halep, who battled past Dominika Cibulkova at this stage 12 months ago, eventually came out on top 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 in just short of three hours in an entertaining and hard-fought victory.

A mammoth opening game ended with Mladenovic breaking her opponent's serve, but another long-running fourth game saw Halep level things up.

It was proving to be a tight contest, with the pair seemingly taking it in turn to break the other's serve, but Halep managed to pull away with three games on the spin to open up a lead.

Mladenovic took the second set, however, winning the tie-break 7-5 after doing well to push the Romanian all the way.

A lively deciding set ensued, beginning with Mladenovic saving two break points in the opening game, only to struggle to do likewise in the third as Halep earned a vital break.

In the end a tense seventh game culminated in defending champion Halep making the most of her third break point and getting the job done, despite her opponent's best efforts.

Johanna Konta in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
Konta to face Flipkens at Australian Open
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Simona Halep, Kristina Mladenovic, Dominika Cibulkova, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,270
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,685
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,375
6Canada Milos Raonic4,135
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,725
8Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,615
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,825
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
13Lucas Pouille2,696
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
15United States Jack Sock2,405
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,180
18Pablo Carreno Busta2,170
19Alexander Zverev2,165
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 