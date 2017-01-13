Great Britain's Johanna Konta will face Kirsten Flipkens in the Australian Open first round.

Twelve months ago, the British number one reached the semi-finals in Melbourne but she will head into her clash with the Belgian having lost their most recent meeting in March.

Konta has been placed in the same quarter at Serena Williams, with Dominika Cibulkova seeded to be her opponent in the last 16 ahead of any potential meeting with the American.

Heather Watson and Naomi Broady will both face Australian representatives as they look to start the year on a high, with Watson going up against former US Open champion Samantha Stosur.

Broady - making her first appearance in the main draw - will play Daria Gavrilova, with the tie of the round seeing Serena Williams come up against former top-10 player Belinda Bencic.

Defending champion and world number one Angelique Kerber will play Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in her opening match.