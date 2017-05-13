Andy Murray could face Fabio Fognini in Italian Open second round

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
© Getty Images
World number one Andy Murray could potentially face home favourite Fabio Fognini in his opening match at next week's Italian Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:12 UK

Andy Murray has been handed a potentially tricky second-round tie at next week's Italian Open.

The world number one receives a bye through to the last 32 but Fabio Fognini - who took Rafael Nadal to three sets in Madrid earlier this week - could await Murray if the home favourite beats wildcard Matteo Berrettini.

Like in Madrid, both Novak Djokovic and Nadal feature in the opposite side of the draw, as do British pair Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans.

Edmund has been given a tough test against Portugal's Joao Sousa, with the winner going on to face either Juan Martin del Potro or Grigor Dimitrov.

Evans - who lost in the first round in Madrid - will play Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Murray to face wildcard at Madrid Masters
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Fabio Fognini, Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic, Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Joao Sousa, Grigor Dimitrov, Juan Martin del Potro, Jiri Vesely, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,270
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,685
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,375
6Canada Milos Raonic4,135
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,725
8Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,615
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,825
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
13Lucas Pouille2,696
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
15United States Jack Sock2,405
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,180
18Pablo Carreno Busta2,170
19Alexander Zverev2,165
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 