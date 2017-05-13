World number one Andy Murray could potentially face home favourite Fabio Fognini in his opening match at next week's Italian Open.

The world number one receives a bye through to the last 32 but Fabio Fognini - who took Rafael Nadal to three sets in Madrid earlier this week - could await Murray if the home favourite beats wildcard Matteo Berrettini.

Like in Madrid, both Novak Djokovic and Nadal feature in the opposite side of the draw, as do British pair Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans.

Edmund has been given a tough test against Portugal's Joao Sousa, with the winner going on to face either Juan Martin del Potro or Grigor Dimitrov.

Evans - who lost in the first round in Madrid - will play Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely.