Rafael Nadal reaches the third round of the Madrid Open following a 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion twice bounced back to win the first set in a thrilling tiebreak as the Italian blew a set point on his serve at 5-4 in the first set and three consecutive break points in the 10th game on Nadal's serve.

Fognini paid the price for not converting his chances in the first set, but the second set was a more straightforward affair as he broke Nadal at 2-1 and kept his cool to win the set in 50 minutes.

Nadal stormed back and took a 5-2 lead in the third set but Fognini resisted and won the following two games to make it 5-4.

However, the Spaniard did not lose his focus and converted his second match point in the 10th game on Fognini serve to close out the set and the match.

Four-time Madrid champion Nadal, who now has nine wins and three losses against Fognini, will be meeting Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the next round.